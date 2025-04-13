Bill Maher Changes 10 Years of Rhetoric, Says Trump is a Nice Guy after Meeting Him

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) HBO host Bill Maher undercut the left’s narrative about President Donald Trump, describing him as gracious after a private Oval Office meeting and exposing the media’s exaggerated portrayal of Trump as somehow unhinged.

“You can hate me for it, but I’m not a liar. Trump was gracious and measured,” Maher said on Friday’s episode of his Real Time show. “And why isn’t that in other settings—I don’t know, and I can’t answer, and it’s not my place to answer. I’m just telling you what I saw, and I wasn’t high.”

Earlier in the show, Maher ridiculed those who made a big fuss about his White House meeting with Trump. The meeting took place on March 31 at the recommendation of Kid Rock, who also participated in it.

“Let me first say that to all the people who treated this like it was some kind of summit meeting, you’re ridiculous! Like, I was going to sign a treaty or something,” Maher said. “I have no power. I’m a f***ing comedian, and he’s the most powerful leader in the world!”

“I’m not the leader of anything, except maybe a contingent of centrist-minded people who think there’s got to be a better way of running this country than hating each other every minute,” he added.

Maher said Trump had a “good humor” throughout the meeting.

“And I know as I say that, millions of liberal sphincters just tightened. ‘Oh, my God, Bill, you gonna say something nice about him?’ What I’m gonna do is report exactly what happened,” Maher continued.

He said Trump “didn’t go MAGA” and even praised him when contrasting his behavior with that of other figures.

“I’ve had so many conversations with prominent people who are much less connected, people who don’t look you in the eye, people don’t really listen because they just want to get to their next thing,” Maher stated. “None of that was him, and he mostly steered the conversation to ‘What do you think about this?’ I know, your mind is blown. So is mine.”