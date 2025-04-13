Sunday, April 13, 2025

CNN Jeopardizes Tulsi Gabbard’s Life w/ Scumbag Doxxing Tactic

'I told CNN that Tulsi Gabbard had credible, active threats against her and her family and they went ahead and doxxed her address anyway...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tulsi Gabbard
Tulsi Gabbard / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The FBI arrested a 25-year-old man on Friday after he made “threatening communications” targeting Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard—just two days after CNN published a lengthy article that doxxed Gabbard’s Texas residency. 

The suspect, Aliakbar Mohammed Amin, was taken into custody by Atlanta-based FBI agents. His threats were directed at Gabbard, President Donald Trump and the White House. 

“Bottom line, the FBI does not tolerate threats and will hold offenders fully accountable,” the FBI Atlanta office wrote on X. It also released a photo of federal agents in a parking lot at an undisclosed location. 

The FBI has not provided further details on the specific threats or how he targeted Gabbard.

DNI official Alexa Henning stated on X that she had warned CNN about active threats against her and her family. Despite this, CNN “went ahead and doxxed her address anyway.” 

Henning’s comment refers to a CNN article reporting that Gabbard purchased a house outside Austin, Texas, while voting in Hawaii for the 2024 presidential election. 

CNN twisted the Texas residency into an issue, suggesting Gabbard may have committed voter fraud.

“Election law experts said Gabbard’s vote, coupled with her claiming a homestead tax break on her Texas home, raises questions about whether she properly cast her ballot and illustrates the complexity of state voting laws,” CNN reported. 

Gabbard’s attorneys, Jesse Binnall and Jason Greaves, issued a cease-and-desist letter to CNN—but the network proceeded to publish the article regardless. 

“Director Gabbard was, is, and intends to remain a Hawaii resident,” her attorneys wrote. “That is where she lives, pays taxes, and, of course, votes.” 

The article provided detailed information about the Texas county where Gabbard resides, prompting her to threaten legal action against CNN for its puzzling claims. 

“DNI Gabbard voted in Hawaii during the 2024 election because she is and has been a tax paying Hawaii resident,” DNI spokesperson Olivia Coleman said. “Her current status is no different than when she was a Member of Congress, where she maintained a mainland residence and a Hawaii residence as a tax-paying voter.” 

This is a developing story. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
