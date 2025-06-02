Monday, June 2, 2025

Bill Clinton Spills What He Saw w/ Joe Biden’s Cognitive Decline

'I think he did a good job...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden and Bill Clinton
Joe Biden and Bill Clinton / IMAGE: Forbes Breaking News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Bill Clinton defended Joe Biden amid the release of Original Sin, a book that confirms years-long reporting from conservative outlets about Biden’s cognitive decline. 

Speaking on CBS Sunday Morning with reporter Tracy Smith, Clinton said the book, published by CNN’s Jake Tapper, did not resonate with him because he never saw Biden in decline. 

“We’ve had several long talks, and I never walked away thinking, ‘He can’t do this anymore,’” Clinton said of Biden. “He was always on top of his briefs. I never saw any cognitive decline, so I didn’t know anything about this book—and I haven’t read it.”  

Clinton said he had recently seen Biden and thought he was in “good” shape, which is why the book did not “register” with him. 

When asked why he wasn’t planning on reading it, Clinton added, “I didn’t want to because he’s not president anymore, and I think he did a good job. Right now, we’re facing challenges unlike any other in our history, and some people are just using this as a way to blame him for Trump’s reelection.” 

Clinton is one of the few Democrats defending Biden, who left the White House in disgrace after unsuccessfully running for reelection and stepping down following his disastrous debate performance against now-President Donald Trump in 2024. 

Millions of Americans were able to witness Biden’s decline, watching the former president stumble over his words, look confused and fatigued, all while coughing through the debate. 

In Original Sin, Tapper interviewed several White House officials and Democratic lawmakers who conceded that the administration had convened a “cover-up” of Biden’s cognitive decline.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
1 Officer Killed, 1 Wounded and Another Man Dead in LA Shooting
Next article
White House in Crisis Over Alleged NSA Wiretap in Leak Case

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com