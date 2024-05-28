Biden’s Surprise Visit to Daughter-in-Law Raises Witness-Tampering Questions

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) President Joe Biden‘s surprise visit to his son Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, has promoted speculation that the president may be tampering with a key witness before she testifies in Hunter Biden‘s upcoming trial related to the illegal acquisition of a firearm, the New York Post reported.

Hallie Biden was not only Hunter Biden’s in-law, but also his former lover for two years after Beau’s death. She is set to testify in his criminal trial for allegedly making an illegal gun purchase, which is scheduled to begin on June 3.

YOUR REACTION: President Biden made a surprise nighttime visit to Hallie Biden's Delaware home on Sunday, shortly before she is set to testify as a key witness in Hunter Biden's federal gun crimes trial. The brief private visit took place around 8 p.m., eight days before the… pic.twitter.com/UAzCk5VHQ3 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 27, 2024

On Sunday night, one week before the beginning of the trial, Biden’s presidential motorcade took a 15 minutes stop at Hallie Biden’s Delaware home.

White House correspondent Simon Ateba noted via X that the visit took place around 8 p.m., saying that Hallie Biden is one of a dozen expected witnesses who will take the stand in court. Hunter’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, is also expected to testify, as well as his ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan.

But according to White House spokesman Andrew Bates, the upcoming trial did not come up in conversation with Hallie.

“He visited her because of the approaching 9th anniversary of Beau’s passing,” Bates suggested when asked about the visit and its purpose. Beau passed away on May 30, 2015.

It is rather surprising that the gun incident did not come up, particularly given Hallie Biden’s presence during that time of Hunter’s life.

Specifically, the younger Biden is under fire for the potentially unlawful purchase of a Colt Cobra 388PL revolver in October 2018, which he is said to have acquired by lying on a federal form, claiming to not be on any drugs despite being addicted to crack.

But his lawyers have argued that he did not break the law and suggested that the case is politically motivated.

Hunter also faces tax evasion charges in California, where it is alleged that he failed to pay $1.4 million over four years while living decadently.

Joe Biden has previously been accused of influence-peddling with Hunter’s business associates, calling in regularly to phone calls where, according to witnesses such as Devon Archer, he talked about “the weather.”

Nonetheless, the subtext of those conversations was abundantly clear, and the timing of the presidential visit undoubtedly made clear to Hallie that she was expected to remain loyal to the Biden family.