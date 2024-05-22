Quantcast
Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Hunter Biden’s Ex-Lover/Sister-in-Law to Testify Against Him in Gun Trial

'We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Biden Family
The Biden family poses for a photo at the funeral of Beau Biden. Included in it are Hunter; Beau's widow, Hallie; and then-Vice President Joe Biden. Hunter and Hallie would later have a tumultuous relationship of their own. / IMAGE: Inside Edition via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden and former lover of Hunter Biden (both sons of President Joe Biden) is making a comeback. 

She is set to testify in Hunter Biden’s criminal trial for allegedly making an illegal gun purchase, which is scheduled to begin on June 3, according to the New York Post. 

Also expected to testify are Hunter Biden’s former wife, Kathleen Buhle and his ex-girlfriend, Zoe Kestan. 

Court filings submitted on Monday reveal that these women will speak about their experiences with Hunter Biden during the time he purchased a weapon and allegedly lied on a federal form about his drug use. 

According to the New York Post, Special Counsel David Weiss did not specify the names of the witnesses set to testify, but their identities were clear from public records. 

Hallie Biden made headlines in 2017 when it was reported that she was dating Hunter Biden, the brother of her late husband, Beau Biden, who died in 2015 from brain cancer. 

Hallie married Beau Biden in 2002 and had two children with him. Hunter Biden was married to Kathleen Buhle from 2006 to 2017. 

Hunter Biden and Halle Biden began dating in 2016 but broke up in 2019.  

The relationship between Hunter and Hallie received the blessing of Joe Biden, who was the former vice president at the time. 

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” Biden stated in response to the relationship, reported Page Six. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.” 

Hunter Biden is facing criminal charges following an investigation by Weiss.

