Friday, February 20, 2026

FBI Informant Helped Run a Dark Web Site Selling Deadly Fentanyl

'[Confidential Human Source]––backed by his FBI handlers––encouraged the sale of fentanyl on Incognito...'

Posted by Ken Silva
An AI image of an FBI agent rifling through drawers. PHOTO: ChatGPT
An AI image of an FBI agent rifling through drawers. PHOTO: ChatGPT

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Lawyers for a man convicted of running a dark web drug market revealed Thursday that he had help from none other than the FBI.

The convict, Lin Rui-Siang, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment on Thursday for his role in operating Incognito, a dark web site that facilitated more than $100 million in narcotics before it ceased operation in 2024—as reported Friday by tech publication WIRED. Before his sentencing, Rui-Siang’s lawyers filed court records detailing the FBI’s involvement in the illicit operation as part of a bid for leniency.

According to the lawyers, Lin was recruited by two other administrators in 2020 to help create Incognito. Two years later, an FBI informant replaced one of the administrators, and helped boost Incognito’s sales from about $1 million in total to over $103 million by March 2024.

“After [the FBI informant] got Incognito listed on DarkNetLive [REDACTED], the site’s orders increased by one hundred-fold,” Lin’s lawyers said in a Thursday filing. “Under the guise of [the informant], the FBI directly handled a substantial portion of Incognito’s operations—specifically, managing the sale of narcotics.”

According to the filing, the FBI informant was the one who pushed for Incognito to be a fentanyl hub.

“[Confidential Human Source]––backed by his FBI handlers––encouraged the sale of fentanyl on Incognito. Within months of joining Incognito, CHS tried to lift Incognito’s ban on fentanyl sales,” the filing says. “In a conversation with Mr. Lin on July 19, 2022, CHS argued that permitting fentanyl to be sold on Incognito was more consistent with the dark web’s ‘energy of free markets, allowing people to put whatever they want in their bodies it’s their choice.’”

The Justice Department, for its part, strongly disagreed with the defense’s characterization of the FBI informant’s actions. Prosecutors reportedly argued that “Lin cannot seriously dispute that the decision to allow opioid sales on Incognito was his own.”

On Thursday, Judge Colleen McMahon expressed skepticism about the FBI’s activity, but nevertheless said that Lin was still guilty of his crimes.

“I’m somewhat skeptical that the government, having infiltrated this operation, had to let it go on for as long as it did,” she said in the hearing, according to WIRED.

“The enormity of what you did outweighs any argument they could make, including the argument the government was complicit in this,” McMahon reportedly told Lin, adding that “the government is not on trial here.”

Lin has a pending appeal in the case.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
All Truckers and Bus Drivers Will be Required to Take Commercial Driver’s License Tests in English
Next article
Trump Announces New Tariffs With ‘Certainty’ After Supreme Court Ruling

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com