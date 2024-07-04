Quantcast
Thursday, July 4, 2024

Shock Poll: Biden’s Support Among Women INCREASES after Debate Disaster

'This could end up being a Battle of the Sexes election, with Trump surging among men, while women are still "riding with Biden..."'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Biden supporters
Biden supporters show enthusiasm for their candidate. / IMAGE: WPLG Local 10 via YouTube

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) A poll from the New York Times and Siena College showed that support for President Joe Biden among women increased despite his shaky, worrisome debate performance, according to Legal Insurrection.

“This could end up being a Battle of the Sexes election, with Trump surging among men, while women are still ‘riding with Biden,'” warned Legal Insurrection founder William Jacobson, a Cornell University law professor.

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, took the lead in the national polls, with his lead among men, non-voters, independents and Generation X vastly increasing.

Men within these various demographic groups accounted for the majority of Trump’s gains.

Biden’s support among women rose by seven points.

Trump gained three additional points over Biden in the poll overall with 49%, and Biden trailing behind at 43%.

This is the largest lead taken by Trump in a New York Times poll.

Many respondents of the poll expressed concern at Biden’s mental state and said they believe him to be too fragile to adequately withstand the stress of the presidential office.

Despite the concerns over Biden’s acuity and mental adeptness, his support among black voters, city dwellers and college graduates also rose.

In total, 74% of voters expressed concern that Biden, 81, is too old for the job, up 5 percentage points after the debate.

Democrat concern for Biden’s aging spiked by 8% after the debate; 79% of independents also said they were worried, almost matching the Republican’s perturbation.

After the debate, a chorus of Democrat lawmakers and donors demanded that Biden prove his ability to serve for four more years.

The findings of the NYT/Siena poll appeared consistent with other polls taken after the debate.

In the midst of the post-debate fallout, Biden’s team faced losses among independents and swing states.

Congressional Republicans attempted to invoke the 25th Amendment, urging his Cabinet to declare him unfit to rule.

“There’s a lot of people asking about invoking the 25th Amendment right now, because this is an alarming situation,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. “Our adversaries see the weakness in this White House, as we all do.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
