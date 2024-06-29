Quantcast
Saturday, June 29, 2024

Swing-State Voters Move Away from Biden after Debate

'We are truly in uncharted territory...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden
Joe Biden delivers the Memorial Day Address at the 156th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was reported by pollster Frank Luntz that there was a significant shift in voter sentiment among undecided swing-state residents after Donald Trump’s victory over mumbling Joe Biden during the June 27, 2024, debate.

Luntz said that the majority of his focus group, comprised of undecided voters from critical swing states, said that they preferred Trump over Biden after watching the debate, Trending Politics reported.

“In my entire professional career, I’ve done 32 debates. Never has someone performed [like Biden last night]. And I was very upset with Donald Trump in 2020. I have never seen a performance like I saw last night,” he said.

Luntz then highlighted once again how different the current situation is from what he previously experienced before.

“We’ve never had that before. We are truly in uncharted territory. And what blew me away the most was that Joe Biden voters in 2020 don’t want him on the ticket in 2024. What is the reaction you had [from] 14 swing voters from these states? All undecided, all voting Republican and Democrat back and forth over the last 10 years. And boy, did they swing,” he said.

One of the participants from the focus group noted that Biden doesn’t have the leadership qualities that every potential president needs.

“He does not have the leadership qualities to survive for the next four years. I don’t even know how he’s going to survive the next few months. They need a candidate that could beat Trump,” the participant said.

Another person said that Democrats should put someone else in the White House.

“I just think if the Democrats want to have a chance at putting someone in the White House, they need to put someone else up,” the participant said.

To some people with the Trump Derangement Syndrome, Biden was a “safe option” in 2020. However, after witnessing the debate, many of them started saying that this is not the case anymore.

“I think in 2020, Biden was a safe option that was relatively non-harmful to replace Trump. And frankly, I didn’t think it reflected these same cognitive issues that we see tonight on the campaign. Yeah, it was a little dry, but it was definitely not to the same extent. I think tonight, I’m not sure how he functions during an eight-hour workday, let alone an eight-plus-hour workday,” another person said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Tone-Deaf Kamala Wears $60K Necklace in Middle-Class Appeal
Next article
‘Disrespected’: Gold Star Families Blast Biden Over Denial of Servicemen’s Deaths

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com