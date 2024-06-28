Quantcast
Friday, June 28, 2024

Biden’s Abysmal Debate Performance Sparks Calls to Invoke 25th Amendment

'If you think Democrats in Washington and across the country aren’t talking about the 25th Amendment right now, you’re crazy...'

Posted by Contributing Author
President Joe Biden walks into a Sheetz after stopping enroute to Pittsburgh International Airport, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Headline USA) Congressional Republicans are reportedly calling on President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to seriously consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the 81-year-old from office after his abysmal debate performance Thursday night.

“There’s a lot of people asking about invoking the 25th Amendment right now, because this is an alarming situation,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters on Friday, according to The Hill. “Our adversaries see the weakness in this White House, as we all do.”

Biden’s ability to fulfill his role doesn’t just affect the Democratic Party, Johnson added, it affects “the entire country.” 

He added, “I would ask the cabinet members to search their hearts. … We have a serious problem here because we have a president who by all appearances is not up to the task.”

Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rick Scott, R-Fla., raised similar concerns shortly after the debate between Biden and former President Donald Trump ended.

“If you think Democrats in Washington and across the country aren’t talking about the 25th Amendment right now, you’re crazy,” Scott wrote on X. “It’s not a question of whether he should be on the ballot. That ship has sailed. It’s a question of whether he can serve as president right now.”

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, revealed Friday morning that he plans to introduce a resolution to that effect. 

“I intend to put forth a resolution calling upon [Vice President Kamala Harris] to immediately use her powers … to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the Cabinet to declare [Biden] unable to to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office,” Roy wrote on X.

Even Democrats were forced to admit after Thursday’s debate that Biden’s mental fitness has deteriorated significantly, with several leftist pundits openly calling on the Democratic establishment to replace him at the top of the 2024 ticket.

Biden, however, downplayed his poor performance on Thursday and said he has no intention of stepping aside, according to CNN. He also reportedly vowed to return to the debate stage in September.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden’s Odds Plummet In Betting Markets While Newsom, Michelle Obama Surge
Next article
Supreme Court Rejects Steve Bannon’s Bid to Delay Prison Sentence

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com