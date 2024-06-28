Biden’s Abysmal Debate Performance Sparks Calls to Invoke 25th Amendment

(Headline USA) Congressional Republicans are reportedly calling on President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to seriously consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the 81-year-old from office after his abysmal debate performance Thursday night.

“There’s a lot of people asking about invoking the 25th Amendment right now, because this is an alarming situation,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters on Friday, according to The Hill. “Our adversaries see the weakness in this White House, as we all do.”

Biden’s ability to fulfill his role doesn’t just affect the Democratic Party, Johnson added, it affects “the entire country.”

He added, “I would ask the cabinet members to search their hearts. … We have a serious problem here because we have a president who by all appearances is not up to the task.”

Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rick Scott, R-Fla., raised similar concerns shortly after the debate between Biden and former President Donald Trump ended.

We’ve definitely entered 25th Amendment territory. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 28, 2024

“If you think Democrats in Washington and across the country aren’t talking about the 25th Amendment right now, you’re crazy,” Scott wrote on X. “It’s not a question of whether he should be on the ballot. That ship has sailed. It’s a question of whether he can serve as president right now.”

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, revealed Friday morning that he plans to introduce a resolution to that effect.

“I intend to put forth a resolution calling upon [Vice President Kamala Harris] to immediately use her powers … to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the Cabinet to declare [Biden] unable to to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office,” Roy wrote on X.

I intend to put forth a resolution calling upon the @VP to immediately use her powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene & mobilize the principal officers of the Cabinet to declare the @POTUS is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 28, 2024

Even Democrats were forced to admit after Thursday’s debate that Biden’s mental fitness has deteriorated significantly, with several leftist pundits openly calling on the Democratic establishment to replace him at the top of the 2024 ticket.

Biden, however, downplayed his poor performance on Thursday and said he has no intention of stepping aside, according to CNN. He also reportedly vowed to return to the debate stage in September.