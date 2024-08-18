Quantcast
Biden’s Former Staffers Pen Obituary-Style Tribute: ‘Thank you, Boss’

'Thank you, Boss...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Creator Economy Conference in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former Senate and campaign aides to President Joe Biden purchased a full-page ad in a local Delaware newspaper, paying tribute to Biden’s 50 years in public service. 

The letter, published in the Sunday News Journal, featured the names of 250 former Biden staffers and echoed the somber tone often found in obituaries. 

“Thank you, Boss,” read the headline, accompanied by an undated photo of Biden. 

In the piece, the former aides credited Biden with teaching them “the value of an honest day’s work” and showing them “the nobility of a life spent in service to others.” 

The letter follows Biden’s withdrawal from the Democratic presidential race, a decision the president took under private and public pressure from the party’s bosses.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries were among the prominent Democrats pushing for Biden to step aside.  

Former President Barack Obama is rumored to be the chief architect behind what one New York Times columnist and many Republicans called a “coup.” 

Despite Biden’s forced exit, his former aides praised his “four years of faithful service” and so-called sacrifice. 

They added, “Every day, in every situation, your contributions still matter in the most consequential and meaningful ways. You have brought honor and dignity to every office you have held, and we consider ourselves blessed to have been a small part of your journey.” 

The letter conveniently ignored allegations that Biden sexually assaulted his former aide Tara Reade in 1993.

Moreover, several women accused Biden of inappropriate contact, including kissing, touching and hair-smelling during the height of the #MeToo movement in 2019. 

Concluding the letter, the former aides nostalgically mimicked the tone of Pelosi’s claim that Biden is “a Mount Rushmore-kind-of-president of the United States.”

They wrote, “As you head to the Democratic National Convention this week and prepare to pass the torch to a new generation, we humbly join the millions of people who praise your incredible body of work and we honor your example as a son, a brother, husband, a father, an uncle a grandfather, a teacher, a leader… and a friend.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
