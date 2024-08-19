Kamala Comes Out w/ Gibberish and Head-Scratching Moments While in Pa

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris offered unscripted remarks on Sunday after avoiding exchanges with the friendly legacy media since being named the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

Her speeches, delivered while campaigning in western Pennsylvania, were marked by her infamous word salads and incoherent rambling.

In Rochester, Pennsylvania, Harris baffled her supporters with a convoluted take on the duality of democracy. “As a democracy, we know there’s a duality to the nature of democracy,” she began.

The vice president then expanded (or at least tried to) her point.

“On the one hand, incredible strength when it is intact. What it does for its people, to protect and defend their rights. Incredibly strong and incredibly fragile. It is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it. And that’s what this campaign is about,” Harris continued.

Hours later, Harris addressed the Aliquippa High School football team with a nine-minute speech that was noticeably short on pauses.

“You will be undefeated even if you don’t win every game,” Harris stated, seemingly trying to emphasize the importance of resilience for young athletes.

In Moon Township, Harris grew defensive when a reporter questioned her on how she planned to pay for her vague economic policies.

“I think it’s a mistake for any people who talks about public policy to not critically evaluate how you measure the return on investment,” Harris insisted.

Defending her position, she added, “When you’re strengthening neighbors, strengthening communities and in particularly economy of those communities, and in investing in a broad-based economy, everybody benefits, and it pays for itself.”

Harris’s statements dismiss concerns about the mounting debt and its negative effects on the economy overall.

According to Heritage Foundation economist EJ Antoni, the Department of Treasury paid $140 billion in interest on the debt in June alone, which amounts to over 75% of personal income taxes collected that month.

“Taxpayers are now shelling out an annualized $1.6 trillion just to finance this burgeoning debt,” Antoni wrote on Aug. 5. “Harris has helped oversee the worst deterioration of federal finances since at least World War II.”

He concluded, “Harris is an arsonist playing firefighter, simultaneously pushing for more government spending and taxes on the middle class while claiming conservatives are the ones to blame for her failures. People would be wise to remember who set the inflationary fire that burned their finances to ash.”