Biden Targets Pelosi in Explosive Interview on His 2024 Exit

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) In a candid interview with CBS Sunday Morning, President Joe Biden blamed Democrats in Congress, particularly former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for his abrupt exit from the 2024 presidential race.

Biden explicitly stated that the pressure campaign, not the polls, was the primary reason for his decision to step down, singling out Pelosi for leading the backlash.

“The polls we had showed that it was a neck-and-neck race,” Biden told host Robert Acosta. “But what happened was, a number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. I was concerned that if I stayed on the race that would be the topic.”

He added, “Why did Nancy Pelosi say, why did so — and I thought it would be a real distraction, number one.”

Biden went on to describe himself as a “transition president,” suggesting that he had always intended to pave the way for a new generation of Democratic leaders.

He also admitted that discussing his age was difficult. “I can’t even say how old I am. It’s hard for me to get out of my mouth, but things got moving so quickly,” he added.

Biden’s remarks come as Pelosi continues her media tour to promote her book, The Art of Power, where she highlights her decades-long influence over the Democratic Party.

In several interviews, Pelosi has pushed back against rumors that she led the effort to force Biden out of the 2024 race. Instead, she has expressed her admiration for Biden, even suggesting that he deserves a place on Mount Rushmore.