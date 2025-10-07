Biden’s DOJ Spied on Members of Congress, Documents Reveal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly released documents revealed that former Special Counsel Jack Smith secretly spied on the communications of at least nine GOP lawmakers as part of the so-called Arctic Frost probe into President Donald Trump and the events of Jan. 6.

Smith specifically targeted the personal cell phones of eight senators and one representative to purportedly obtain “tolling data” between Jan. 5, 2021, and Jan. 7, 2021, according to FBI documents published by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Republican lawmakers targeted were Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. and Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.

The never-before-seen documents expose the broad extent to which Smith and the Biden DOJ went to crack down on political opponents after some Trump supporters entered the U.S. Capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 election.

In a statement, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called the spying “arguably worse than Watergate.”

“What I’ve uncovered today is disturbing and outrageous political conduct by the Biden FBI,” Grassley said. “The FBI’s actions were an unconstitutional breach, and Attorney General Bondi and Director Patel need to hold accountable those involved in this serious wrongdoing.”

JUST IN: The Biden FBI spied on 8 Republican Senators as part of its Arctic Frost investigation, according to Senator Chuck Grassley. "This document shows the Biden FBI spied on 8 of my Republican Senate colleagues during its Arctic Frost investigation into 'election… pic.twitter.com/KhRrDn6WCb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 6, 2025

The data collected by Smith included call logs of the Republican lawmakers — dates, duration, general location and receivers of the phone calls. Grassley noted the FBI did not capture the actual content of the calls since the searches took place in 2023, two years after the calls were made.

This revelation comes after whistleblowers exposed that the FBI also seized government-issued cell phones from Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence as part of the probe. The effort even involved coordination with officials inside the Biden White House, who helped the FBI secure the devices.

Smith’s vindictiveness was also evident after the DOJ subpoenaed banks for the records of 92 Republican and conservative groups as part of the probe. Among those targeted was Turning Point USA, the nonprofit founded by slained activist Charlie Kirk.

Smith is now under investigation by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel over allegations he violated the Hatch Act by engaging in political activity.