Whoopi Says People Should Do Blackface to Protest ICE

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Whoopi Goldberg, the self-described comedian and co-host of The View, called on Super Bowl attendees to do brown-face to protest the potential presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the venue.

Goldberg made the remarks on Monday’s episode of The View, responding to threats from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who said ICE agents “will be all over” Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2026.

In a segment about reggaeton singer Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl, Goldberg reacted to Noem’s plan, asking, “How’s she going to know who’s who?”

Co-host Joy Behar replied, “Because the Supreme Court has given permission to question anyone who has a Spanish accent or has a dark skin.”

Goldberg then added: “Here’s the thing. Everybody get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun—that’s the first thing. And then—and this is the only time you can probably ever do this—give yourself a Latin accent.”

Behar applauded the suggestion, calling it a “great idea.”

Joy Behar calls Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a racist for ICE going being at the Super Bowl next year when Bad Bunny is performing (they're there every year). Whoopi instructs people to attend the Super Bowl in Latinoface to confuse ICE: JOY BEHAR: She's threatening… pic.twitter.com/lzPcEqUtlv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 6, 2025

The comments come after Bad Bunny reportedly avoided performing in parts of the U.S. over concerns that some of his supporters could be targeted by ICE.

He did, however, continue touring in Puerto Rico, which is part of the U.S., and there have been no reports of ICE arrests at his shows.

That may change following Noem’s recent statements to podcast host Benny Johnson, in which she indicated ICE would be present at the Super Bowl.

“I have the responsibility for making sure everybody goes to the Super Bowl, has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave,” Noem said, later suggesting that only “law-abiding Americans who love this country” should attend the event.