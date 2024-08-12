Quantcast
JD Vance Comes Out Swinging Against ‘Chameleon’ Harris

'She is running a movie. She only speaks to voters behind a teleprompter, everything is scripted...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USASen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, did not hold back when responding to questions about Vice President Kamala Harris’s racial background, first raised by President Donald Trump. 

On a Sunday interview with CNN’s State of the Union, Vance, Trump’s running mate, was asked if he believed Harris is “Black.” Vance quickly pushed back. 

“I believe that Kamala Harris is whatever she says she is, but I believe importantly that President Trump is right, that she’s a chameleon. She pretends to be one thing in front of what audience she pretends to be something different in front of another audience,” Vance said. 

Vance expanded on his point, saying that Harris’s presidential campaign feels more like a scripted performance than a genuine political endeavor.  

“She is running a movie. She only speaks to voters behind a teleprompter. Everything is scripted,” Vance added. “She doesn’t have her policy positions out there. She hasn’t answered why she wanted to ban fracking, but now she doesn’t. She wanted to defund police.” 

Vance also criticized Harris for avoiding unscripted interactions with the press. 

“She should have to answer for why she presents a different set of policies to one audience and a different set of policies he’s to another audience. And I think that’s what president trump is getting at,” he continued. “This is a fundamentally fake person. She’s different depending on who she’s in front of. 

Vance’s comments came after Trump was questioned about Harris being a “DEI” vice president, implying she was selected primarily for diversity reasons.  

Trump responded by stating that Harris’s racial background is irrelevant to the race but pointed out that she has, at times, highlighted her Indian heritage more than her Jamaican roots. 

Trump’s remarks quickly drew criticism from leftist media, despite some of their own pundits having previously questioned Harris’s biracial heritage. 

