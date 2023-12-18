Biden Stupefied as Alleged Drunken Driver Slams into Motorcade

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a bizarre series of events, a car ran into one of the presidential motorcade’s vehicles on Sunday night, leaving President Joe Biden in shock, the Daily Mail reported.

The president and first lady Jill Biden were walking out of their Wilmington, Delaware, campaign headquarters Sunday night when the accident took place.

While Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV, the sedan struck a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to seal off the area surrounding the headquarters for the president’s visit.

The driver then tried to continue forward into the closed-off intersection, before Secret Service agents surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

After the collision, Secret Service members hurried the couple into an armored SUV to make a quick escape, not knowing whether or not the collision was intentional.

“Wow!” the president could be heard saying on video footage of the event.

The car that hit one of the motorcade SUVs was a Ford sedan with Delaware plates. The driver was questioned after the incident and complied with all authorities.

Wilmington police said Monday their investigation determined the driver, a 46-year-old Wilmington man, accidentally struck the SUV and he was charged with drunken driving and inattentive driving.

Media members were forced to leave immediately after the collision.

In other video footage, a media member can be heard before the crash asking Biden, “Mr. President, why are you losing to Donald Trump in the polls?”

Just before the collision can be heard in the background, Biden responded, “you’re reading the wrong polls!”

Yet the polls to which Biden was alluding remain questionable, and even corporate media outlets are recognizing the uphill battle he faces.

For several months now, and despite the Democrats’ election machinations, Trump has led the president in the polls in key swing states ahead of the 2024 election.

Things are so bad for the president that numerous Democrats have announced that they prefer Trump–who is often portrayed as the opponent of American democracy–to Biden.

“Among voters who usually make out the Democratic base—young voters, black voters, Hispanic voters, Asian voters, LGBT voters—get this, all of them collectively gave Donald Trump a higher approval rating than President Biden,” John King said while a guest on CNN’s “Outfront” earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.