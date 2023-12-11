Quantcast
Monday, December 11, 2023

Dem. Voters Now Like Trump More than Biden

'But the grim is in the fact that the base is the problem...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Leftists who once enthusiastically voted for Joe Biden in 2020 now turned on the current Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election by admitting that Donald Trump was a much better president.

During his Dec. 8, 2023, appearance on CNN’s “Outfront,” political strategist Stan Greenberg said that he discovered in the results of his recently conducted poll that thousands of leftist voters who are located in the battleground states prefer Trump over Biden.

“Greenberg who teams up with James Carville at the Democracy Corps, found that among voters who usually make out the Democratic base – young voters, black voters, Hispanic voters, Asian voters, LGBTQ voters – get this, all of them collectively gave Donald Trump a higher approval rating than President Biden,” guest host John King said.

King then asked Greenberg why Biden faces such a “grim” situation. The answer indicated that the polls are showing that Biden does not have the support of his base for 2024.

“But the grim is in the fact that the base is the problem… I think we’re dealing with issues of prices and wages not keeping up with inflation. We’re talking about crime. We’re talking about the border. So, we’re dealing with — you were dealing with issues that are eroding our people on the issues,” Greenberg said.

He then tried saving Biden’s reputation by claiming that, despite the bad polling, there is “a path forward” for him.

However, it seems that it won’t be the case. In addition to CNN admitting the truth, the Wall Street Journal, the anti-Trump publication, has just released its own poll, in which it showed that Biden’s approval rating is at an all-time low, according to Slay News.

Currently, Biden’s approval is at only 37%, the Journal reported.

Real Clear Politics also released a poll that showed that Biden’s average approval rating is currently at 39.8%.

The Journal’s poll also revealed that Trump, in a hypothetical 2024 matchup with Biden, would beat the latter by a tally of 47% to 43%.

