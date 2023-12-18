REPORT: Ashley Biden Also Failed to Pay Income Taxes

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, could also be found guilty of tax crimes for failing to pay $5,000 in income taxes beginning in 2015, according to Fox News.

Ashley Biden was recently slapped with a tax lien docket by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in Philadelphia County that the government could take action to seize her assets since she had failed to respond to multiple efforts to collect the unpaid taxes.

“Amount of such unpaid tax, interest, additions or penalties is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania upon the taxpayer’s property—real, personal, or both—as the case may be,” the notice read.

The document says the unpaid taxes date back to Jan. 1, 2015, when Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration.

The alleged tax evasion is not nearly as bad as the charges against Hunter Biden, who allegedly failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in income taxes, but it does establish a familial pattern, argued Garrett Ziegler, the founder of nonprofit Marco Polo.

“Joe is constantly talking about how wealthy and connected people do not pay their fair share and can afford to pay more, and it just so happens that both of his living children did not pay their taxes,” he said. “You’d think that they would show a little bit more prudence when you’re the American first family to make sure you don’t have any tax liens on you, especially going into an election year.”

Ashley Biden is Joe Biden’s youngest child and his only child with his wife Jill Biden. She worked for her father’s presidential campaign in 2020, but—as of this year—was reportedly applying for a doctorate in clinical social work at the University of Pennsylvania.

Hunter Biden was recently slapped with nine additional charges for tax evasion, including failure to file and pay taxes and false or fraudulent tax return.

The charges accused Hunter Biden of “engag[ing] in a four year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million” in taxes that he owed from 2016 to 2019.