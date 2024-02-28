Quantcast
Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Libs of TikTok Founder Slams ‘Lizard Person’ Taylor Lorenz after Tense, Hourlong Interview

'I know someone who got a boob job at age 14. I guess I struggle to understand the criticism...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Chaya Raichik
Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik shows off a shirt of a crying Taylor Lorenz during an awkward hourlong interview with the Washington Post 'cry-bully.' / IMAGE: Taylor Lorenz via YouTube

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik responded to a hit piece by Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz after a tense, hourlong interview between the two of them.

Raichik posted a lengthy list of grievances against Lorenz on Twitter, saying the journalist was “not at all concerned about our open border,” was “pro mutilation and castration of minors,” wanted the media “to be allowed to defame [her] with impunity” and was “a lizard person.”

The interview itself covered a wide range of issues, including the border, transgenderism, appropriate and inappropriate books for kids to read in schools, and Lorenz’s age.

Lorenz, who recently accused Americans of sending COVID to infect Gazans, wore a mask to the interview, which was outdoors.

Raichik wore a T-shirt with a picture of Lorenz breaking down in an infamous interview where she cried about being doxxed, just before doxxing Raichik’s family and revealing her previously concealed identity to the world.

Through the course of the interview, Raichik asked Lorenz about her beliefs on gender ideology and life-altering transgender surgeries. Lorenz responded, tellingly, by comparing those procedures to plastic surgery.

“I grew up in a town where a lot of people for their middle school graduation, women got nose jobs,” explained Lorenz—a Greenwich, Connecticut, native whose uncle cofounded the popular Internet archive known as the “Wayback Machine,” and who attended an elite Swiss boarding school.

“I know someone who got a boob job at age 14,” Lorenz continued. “I guess I struggle to understand the criticism [of transition surgeries] when there’s certainly no criticism of that sort of thing, but then there’s criticism of this other gender-affirming stuff.”

“Are you comparing a boy being allowed to chop off his penis to a teenage girl getting a nose job?” Raichick asked.

“Just to be extra clear, I don’t believe 13-year-olds are able to make those sort of medical decisions,” Lorenz said, in an attempt to dodge the question.

Lorenz also admitted that she neglected to read any of the controversial pornographic books being allowed in schools, such as Gender Queer or This Book is Gay.

When Raichik showed her the pictures from the books, she claimed that they “lacked context” and refused to judge educators who promoted the X-rated material in their classrooms.

Throughout the often farcical interview, Lorenz attempted to accuse Raichik of bomb threats, claimed Miami was going to disappear because of global warming and even asked after Raichik’s mom, whom she saw through the window when she revealed her identity.

