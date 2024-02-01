Quantcast
Biden Sexual Assault Accuser Files $10M Lawsuit Against DOJ

'The United States should not have a two tiered justice system...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tara Reade
In this April 4, 2019, photo Tara Reade poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Tara Reade, who survived an alleged 1993 sexual assault by then-Sen. Joe Biden, has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the DOJ for misconduct, her attorney announced on Wednesday.

Jonathan Levy, Reade’s attorney, revealed that soon after she came forward with allegations of a 1993 sexual assault by Biden, the FBI subjected her to an operation aiming to “revictimize her a second time.”

As reported by Fox News, the complaint revealed that the FBI covertly employed tactics against Reade reminiscent of those used in Crossfire Hurricane—the infamous investigation into false allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia during the 2016 election. 

Termed “Operation ‘Cassandra’” by Reade’s attorney, the investigation was initiated “to retaliate, intimidate, discredit, and if possible, eliminate Tara as a threat to President Biden.” 

The complaint includes a July 2020 grand jury subpoena addressed to Twitter seeking all records of Reade’s account. The subpoena, led by the Monterey County District Attorney, was part of other surveillance efforts, the complaint said. Investigators sought to use the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to “wiretap, search, and seize information and property from Tara.”

The complaint specifically claims that federal investigators violated Reade’s Fourth Amendment, FISA rules and state privacy laws.

Levy declared, “The United States should not have a two tiered justice system, if President Trump and Mr. Giuliani can be assessed tens of millions in damages for their words; a weaponized FBI that seeks to silence, intimidate and eliminate Joe Biden’s victim, Tara Reade, must also be held accountable; failing to do so means our justice and legal system has become an instrument of political oppression and suppression.” 

Reade gained national notoriety after coming forward with details of a harrowing sexual assault by Biden in 1993. At the time, Reade served as his Senate staffer. 

Biden, who issued an apology in 2019 following widespread videos showing him getting uncomfortably close to individuals, has long denied the allegations. 

In 2023, Reade moved to Russia in for her “safety.”

