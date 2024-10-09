Karine Jean-Pierre Can’t Defend Biden, Kamala Anymore, Leaves Job

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After attempting to defend the disastrous Biden–Harris administration for over two years, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre decided to leave her job and find a more comfortable position that doesn’t require regularly lying to Peter Doocy while being ridiculed by Americans.

ABC News reported that Jean-Pierre has been promoted to senior adviser to Biden.

“Karine has been a trusted advisor to the President and all of us here at the White House since day one. Her counsel will be critical to get as much done as possible for the American people in the coming months,” Jeff Zients, Biden’s chief of staff, told ABC News.

The news source wrote that Jean-Pierre will begin her new role effective immediately, adding that she would remain a press secretary until the end of Biden’s term in office.

In April, the New York Post reported that Biden’s administration’s senior aides, led by senior adviser Anita Dunn and supported by Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, tried to replace Jean-Pierre at her job.

“There were a number of people she asked to engage Karine,” one anonymous source said. “There was an effort to have some outside folks who Karine knows and trusts talk to her about why leaving last fall would have made a lot of sense for her and her career.”

A second source told the Post that the “gray cardinals” didn’t want to fire her because it would not go well with the DEI crowd.

“There’s a huge diversity issue, and they’re afraid of what folks are going to say,” the source said.

According to the officials behind the scenes, they thought Jean-Pierre should leave because she heavily relied on scripted answers.

“Karine doesn’t have an understanding of the issues and she reads the book [binder] word-for-word,” the second source said. “She doesn’t have a grasp of the issues and doesn’t spend the time to learn,” this person said.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates denied the claims, suggesting that the criticism is based only on racism.

“Every press secretary uses the binder. Why is she being singled out?” he told the Post.

Jen Psaki also couldn’t do her White House press secretary job, so she left to work as a propagandist for MSNBC.