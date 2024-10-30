Dems Admit 2020 Election Steal as They Try to Do Same in 2024

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A Democratic operative, Joel Caldwell, from the swing state of Georgia recently revealed that Democrats stole the 2020 election while the same leftists who are ready to do anything to keep the power in their hands plan to steal the 2024 election.

In the video, Caldwell confirmed that a burst water pipe at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena during the 2020 election was used to steal the election since Republican election observers went home after that happened. However, Democrats stayed to ensure Biden got as many votes as needed.

“That’s what happened,” he said.

The operative also admitted that Democrats engaged in illegal ballot harvesting tactics, targeting old people.

CAUGHT ON TAPE: Democratic Operative Details Potentially Illegal Ballot Harvesting Schemes Used to Rig American Elections; Appears to Admit 2020 Election Fraud Took Place in Georgia

That happened in 2020, but Democrats also plan to steal this year’s election, especially targeting Pennsylvania, one of the key swing states.

The Daily Wire reported that Democrats recently ruled that the election officials in the state must count provisional ballots for voters who submitted their mail-in ballot incorrectly. On Monday, the Republican National Committee asked the Supreme Court to block this ruling.

“This case is of paramount public importance, potentially affecting tens of thousands of votes in a State which many anticipate could be decisive in control of the U.S. Senate or even the 2024 Presidential Election,” the lawyers stated.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Democrats also tried to suppress Trump supporters in the state by making sure they wouldn’t be able to vote early after standing in the early voting line.

In another report, the Pundit also stated that in Pennsylvania, Democrats were presenting themselves as election officials, and actual election officials were pushing people out of line to prevent them from voting.

However, leftists were not just undermining the election integrity in Pennsylvania. According to the Daily Wire, Nevada’s Supreme Court ruled that ballots received after Nov. 5 without postmarks should be counted.

The National Pulse also recently reported that Trump’s headquarters’ conference room was “bugged” by senior officials in the campaign who have been trying to sabotage Trump.

The Federalist also published an extensive report on how Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s campaign used Reddit to promote its far-left propaganda.

Additionally, the leftists at the New York Times are also trying to ban Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire, Tim Pool of Timcast, Seth Dillon of the Babylon Bee and Tucker Carlson so that they wouldn’t be able to tell Americans what’s going on.