Quantcast
Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Pa. Voting Site Suspiciously Shuts Down 3 Hours Before Close

'This is voter suppression from the left. Do not let them turn you away.  GO VOTE!'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Voting booths
Election sites / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Leftists in Pennsylvania are scared to lose the swing state, so they use different tactics to make sure Democrats would “win” the state.

Among the recently revealed tactics was shutting down the election line three hours before it was supposed to close.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., announced that this Tuesday was the last day people could submit their mail-in ballots in the state.

“TODAY is the last day to apply for your mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania. If you are in line at a county elections office by 5 P.M., counties must give you an opportunity to apply for your mail ballot. Our @PAStateDept is working with all counties to ensure every eligible voter who wants to vote by mail ballot can do so,” he wrote.

Pennsylvania’s State Department also proved to be a tool of the Democratic Party to steal elections, including the 2024 election. It previously announced that “Pennsylvanians won’t always know the final results of all races on election night.”

Additionally, it was revealed that the department scheduled voter website maintenance on the day Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was supposed to have his second rally in Butler, Pa. After facing the backlash, the department changed its schedule.

People in the comments section criticized Shapiro, pointing out that government officials had already engaged in election interference.

“What are you doing about this @GovernorShapiro? This is Bucks County Emergency Services shutting down the line in Doylestown right now at ~2:30 PM. This is suppressive and intimidating,” James Blair, political director of Trump’s 2024 campaign, said.

Bucks County’s Republicans stated that the lines will be open until 5 p.m.

Additionally, it was reported that one of the Trump supporters was arrested for encouraging others to stay in the early voting line.

“This follows reports from across the commonwealth that voters are being turned away in conservative areas. This is voter suppression from the left. Do not let them turn you away.  GO VOTE!” Republican chairman Michael Whatley wrote.

Val Biancaniello, the woman who was arrested, also posted on Twitter, explaining the situation to the people and urging conservatives to vote.

“This is voter suppression in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. I did nothing wrong except encourage people to stay in line and vote. So they arrested me. VOTE!” she wrote.

She also told the Gateway Pundit that the corrupt officials handcuffed her to a bench before they let her go since she never did anything illegal.

Pollster Michael Pruser also revealed that Democrats edged Republicans out on daily returns by 687 votes on Oct. 29 in Pennsylvania.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
John Kelly Denounced by His Successor as Chief of Staff and WH Attorney
Next article
Biden Continues Sabotaging Kamala

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com