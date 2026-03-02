Biden Rehires Staffer Who Threatened to ‘Destroy’ Female Journalist 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Does the name TJ Ducklo sound familiar? It should. The former Biden communications aide who famously threatened a female reporter in 2021 has now been brought back once again by Joe Biden.

Ducklo, who did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comment sent to his cellphone, drew widespread condemnation five years ago after he threatened to “destroy” Politico reporter Tara Palmeri.

At the time, Palmeri was pursuing a story about his relationship with fellow reporter Alexi McCammond, who later called him a “toxic ex.” Ducklo even accused Palmeri of being jealous of his relationship.

Despite Biden having promised to fire “on the spot” staff who mistreat others, Ducklo was only suspended for a week without pay after his Palmeri threats were exposed.

He later resigned from the White House, rebuking his own words and actions as “abhorrent, disrespectful, and disgusting.”

My statement on resigning from the White House. pic.twitter.com/3Jpiiv75vB — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) February 14, 2021

Ducklo’s exile did not last long. After his resignation, he worked for Nashville Mayor John Cooper and was later recruited in 2023 by Biden’s re‑election campaign.

Now, he’s back in the fold, serving as a spokesperson for Biden’s post-White House office. Ducklo confirmed the news in an X post on Friday, waving hand emojis at a Politico Playbook report.

👋👋 — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) February 27, 2026

Ducklo’s rehiring may not surprise everyone, given that Biden himself has long faced accusations of sexual misconduct.

In March 2020, Tara Reade, a former congressional staffer, accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, when he was a U.S. senator representing Delaware.

Biden denied the accusations but had previously apologized for his inappropriate behavior with women.

“Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future,” Biden said in 2019. “That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.”

Reade was one of eight women who came forward with allegations against Biden, including former Nevada assemblywoman Lucy Flores and former congressional aide Amy Lappos.