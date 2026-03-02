9 People Wounded in Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting

(Headline USA) A shooting early Sunday at a crowded Cincinnati nightclub and concert venue wounded nine people, police said. There were no immediate arrests.

The shooting victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Adam Hennie, the city’s interim police chief, said at a news conference.

BREAKING: At least 13 people shot at Riverfront Live music venue, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Yet another senseless mass shooting in America as our president worries about bombing Iran. pic.twitter.com/BAon5BiMq0 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 1, 2026

About 500 to 600 people were in the Riverfront Live nightclub when shots rang out at 1 a.m., Hennie said. He declined to provide additional details, citing the integrity of the investigation.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was helping in the investigation.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press