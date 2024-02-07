Quantcast
Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Biden Pressures Amazon to Suppress Books that Question COVID-19 Vax

'Who can we talk to about the high levels of propaganda and misinformation and disinformation [on] Amazon?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Amazon
Amazon delivers packages via drone airship. / IMAGE: Albert Ross via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) It was recently revealed that Amazon caved under pressure from the Biden regime to suppress books that opposed the mainstream narrative regarding COVID-19.

The emails that were obtained by the House Judiciary Committee and shared with the Daily Signal showed that the White House told Amazon to suppress “anti-vax books” and the company decided to take action against the books.

The news source reported that employees from Amazon strategized for a meeting with the White House on March 9, 2021, openly asking whether the regime wanted the company to remove the books that questioned the narrative about the coronavirus from its catalog.

“Is the [a]dmin asking us to remove books, or are they more concerned about search results/order (or both)?” one employee asked.

Andrew Slavitt who was then working as a senior adviser on Joe Biden’s COVID-19 response team was allegedly the person who was involved in the censorship the most.

“Who can we talk to about the high levels of propaganda and misinformation and disinformation [on] Amazon?” he asked.

Slavitt’s far-left behavior was revealed after Elon Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 and the internal files of the social media company were released both in 2022 and 2023.

Amazon’s case was not the only time when Slavitt used his power to silence everyone who doesn’t accept the regime’s narrative regarding COVID-19, with him repeatedly forcing social media companies to suppress anyone who opposed the propaganda about the coronavirus vaccines.

Slavitt complained to Amazon staff on March 2, 2021, about the search results for “vaccines” under the “Books” category.

“… I see what comes up. I haven’t looked beyond that, but if that’s what’s on the surface, it’s concerning,” he said.

Amazon employees tried to push back by saying that they wouldn’t do a “manual intervention” on March 3, 2021, but then they eventually surrendered and moved to “widen the searchlight flag for COVID-19 [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] website re-direct so that it comes to the top of the page on more search keys.”

The Signal reported that Amazon’s decision on March 9, 2021, to change the algorithm to avoid promoting “anti-vax books” appeared to have happened right after the meeting with White House staff.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NY Gov. Faces Calls to Oust Bragg after Cop-Beating Illegals Freed
Next article
McDaniel to Resign as RNC Chair Following Trump’s Rebuke

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com