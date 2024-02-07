Quantcast
Tuesday, February 6, 2024

NY Gov. Faces Calls to Oust Bragg after Cop-Beating Illegals Freed

'The public safety of New Yorkers is clearly at risk...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kathy Hochul
Kathy Hochul / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is facing forceful calls from nearly all Senate Republicans to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg from power over the contentious release of illegal aliens accused of brutally beating NYPD cops.

On Tuesday, twenty Republican senators, led by State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, urged Hochul to oust Bragg after he failed to seek bail for four individuals, all illegal immigrants, who were caught on video attacking two powerless police officers.

“Alvin Bragg’s unconscionable handling of the recent attack on two NYPD officers by a gang of migrants outside of a Times Square shelter must be the final straw,” the 20 Republican lawmakers wrote in a letter, first reported by the New York Post.  

“The public safety of New Yorkers is clearly at risk. We urgently ask you to exercise your power under the State Constitution and the Public Officers Law to remove District Attorney Alvin Bragg from office,” they added.

After the video of the assault went viral on social media, NYPD officers captured four individuals who were later released because Bragg did not seek bail. Following their release, the men gestured with their middle fingers at reporters stationed outside the police precinct.

Hochul herself rebuked Bragg’s decision, stating that the individuals should have been held in jail. She later implied that the accused individuals should have been deported. Even New York Attorney General Letitia James, not particularly known for her tough-on-crime stance, said the alleged crimes warranted bail.

“From the moment he took office, DA Bragg has thumbed his nose at crime victims, turned his back on the police and has selectively prosecuted criminals for political reasons only,” the Republican senators continued. “His incredibly poor judgment is matched only by his unwillingness to take criminals off the streets.”

The letter comes as New York City becomes embroiled in unprecedented illegal immigration that has overwhelmed the taxpayer-funded homeless shelter system. Over 172,000 illegal aliens currently reside in the city, New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared.

According to CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence analyst John Miller, many of the accused individuals in the incident had run-ins with law enforcement shortly after their unlawful arrival in the U.S. NewsNation Correspondent Ali Bradley reported that federal border authorities have identified at least eight individuals linked to the assault, with the majority hailing from Venezuela.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rashida Tlaib’s Sister Leading Group to Draw Dem Primary Voters Away from Biden
Next article
Biden Pressures Amazon to Suppress Books that Question COVID-19 Vax

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com