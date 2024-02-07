NY Gov. Faces Calls to Oust Bragg after Cop-Beating Illegals Freed

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is facing forceful calls from nearly all Senate Republicans to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg from power over the contentious release of illegal aliens accused of brutally beating NYPD cops.

On Tuesday, twenty Republican senators, led by State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, urged Hochul to oust Bragg after he failed to seek bail for four individuals, all illegal immigrants, who were caught on video attacking two powerless police officers.

✍️I am joining my @nysenategop colleagues in calling on @GovKathyHochul to remove Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg⬇️ 💬DA Bragg is failing at performing the basic duties of his position, and for the safety of all NYers, you must remove him from the office of Manhattan DA immediately. pic.twitter.com/4Sa4BpExOv — Rob Ortt (@SenatorOrtt) February 6, 2024

“Alvin Bragg’s unconscionable handling of the recent attack on two NYPD officers by a gang of migrants outside of a Times Square shelter must be the final straw,” the 20 Republican lawmakers wrote in a letter, first reported by the New York Post.

“The public safety of New Yorkers is clearly at risk. We urgently ask you to exercise your power under the State Constitution and the Public Officers Law to remove District Attorney Alvin Bragg from office,” they added.

After the video of the assault went viral on social media, NYPD officers captured four individuals who were later released because Bragg did not seek bail. Following their release, the men gestured with their middle fingers at reporters stationed outside the police precinct.

Hochul herself rebuked Bragg’s decision, stating that the individuals should have been held in jail. She later implied that the accused individuals should have been deported. Even New York Attorney General Letitia James, not particularly known for her tough-on-crime stance, said the alleged crimes warranted bail.

“From the moment he took office, DA Bragg has thumbed his nose at crime victims, turned his back on the police and has selectively prosecuted criminals for political reasons only,” the Republican senators continued. “His incredibly poor judgment is matched only by his unwillingness to take criminals off the streets.”

The letter comes as New York City becomes embroiled in unprecedented illegal immigration that has overwhelmed the taxpayer-funded homeless shelter system. Over 172,000 illegal aliens currently reside in the city, New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared.

CNN host Erica Hill was left speechless after their chief law enforcement analyst detailed the activities of the criminal illegals in the months since their arrival in the country “They have crews here that operate in New York, do all their stealing, then go to Florida to spend… pic.twitter.com/lsMD1pX9mP — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) February 2, 2024

According to CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence analyst John Miller, many of the accused individuals in the incident had run-ins with law enforcement shortly after their unlawful arrival in the U.S. NewsNation Correspondent Ali Bradley reported that federal border authorities have identified at least eight individuals linked to the assault, with the majority hailing from Venezuela.