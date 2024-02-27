Quantcast
Tuesday, February 27, 2024

BREAKING: Canadian Police Arrest 14-Year-Old Affiliated w/ Satanic Pedophile Cult

'The Lethbridge user was identified as a teenaged boy who had become entrenched in extremist ideologies propagated by a number of online groups...'

Satanists gather for a ceremony. / IMAGE: Vice via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Canadian police announced Tuesday that a 14-year-old male has been arrested on child pornography charges, warning parents about a network of chat groups that promote Satanism, Nazism and pedophilia.

According to a press release from the Lethbridge Police Service, investigators received intelligence information late last month about someone participating in various group chats with violent extremists who target and groom young people, manipulating them to participate in self-harm, acts of violence and the distribution of child porn.

“The Lethbridge user was identified as a teenaged boy who had become entrenched in extremist ideologies propagated by a number of online groups,” the press release said.

“The youth’s online activity included posts depicting incidents of violence, weapons, self-harm and child sexual exploitation material.”

The press release said that the 14-year-old, who cannot be identified, is charged with making child pornography, distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, non-consensual distribution of intimate images and making/possession of explosives (related to a video post involving a Molotov cocktail). He is scheduled to appear in youth court Wednesday.

Lethbridge Police Service cited bulletin issued last September by the FBI, which warned the public about the Satanic cult “764,” which is an offshoot of the Order of the Nine Angles, or O9A—a neo-Nazi accelerationist group involved in multiple terrorist plots.

According to the Justice Department and others, O9A has a terroristic goal in mind: to corrupt the youth, which will accelerate the collapse of Western society.

The 764 cult “represents a radical shift in the group to specifically target children and use [child porn] and videos depicting animal cruelty, self-harm, and other acts of violence to accelerate chaos in society,” the DOJ said in recent court filings.

The FBI and other agencies have made a series of 764-related arrests in an apparent attempt to dismantle the network.

In November 2021, the FBI arrested 764 member Angel Almeida. Details of Almeida’s 764 activities weren’t made public until records about his case were unsealed late last year.

More recently, the Justice Department filed charges in December against another 764 member, Kalana Limkin, for allegedly promoting child pornography, sexual extortion, and trafficking, animal cruelty and self-harm of minors.

A month later, the FBI arrested alleged Satanic pedophile Richard “Rabid” Densmore on Jan. 31 for running an online forum for users to create, distribute, and stream child pornography featuring self-harm.

And most recently, US Marshals arrested 764 member Kyle Spitze.

Headline USA published its initial investigation into Spitze on Feb. 3. It can be read here.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

