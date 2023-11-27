Quantcast
Sunday, November 26, 2023

Biden Offers Apology for Rebuking Reported Death Toll from Hamas

'I'm sorry. I'm disappointed in myself...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden dodges questions. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden reportedly met with Muslim American leaders on Oct. 26, where he reportedly addressed concerns stemming from his remarks questioning the death toll provided by the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is led by the Hamas terror group. 

During this meeting, Biden conveyed his regret for questioning a Hamas-led organization, allegedly stating, “I’m sorry. I’m disappointed in myself,” as reported by the Washington Post. 

The discussion followed Biden’s remarks on Oct. 25, where he expressed skepticism about the accuracy of the death toll reported by Palestinians in Gaza during Israel’s offensive against the Hamas terror group. 

“I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed,” Biden remarked, delivering a scathing blow to pro-Palestinian activists in the U.S. 

“I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s a price of waging war,” he added.

These comments had drawn criticism from various quarters, especially from pro-Palestinian activists who condemned Israel’s actions and sought support for the Gazans. 

During public appearances, including a Thanksgiving event in Nantucket Island, Biden faced hecklers chanting “free Palestine” and accusing him of committing genocide against Palestinians.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has seen a significant toll, with reports indicating over 14,000 Gazans killed as Israel intensifies its efforts to combat Hamas following the terror group’s invasion of Israel.  

On Oct. 7, Hamas attacks led to the deaths of at least 1,400 individuals, including U.S. citizens, in southern Israel. Hamas murdered babies, raped women and butchered innocent individuals in Israel. 

In response to concerns raised during the meeting, the WashPost detailed that the Muslim American leaders urged Biden to adopt a more compassionate approach in discussing the casualties in Gaza.

The meeting reportedly extended well beyond its scheduled duration, with Biden hugging one of the participants afterward.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Romney Blasted as ‘Swamp Rat’ for Pledging Democratic Vote Over Trump or Vivek
Next article
Rep. Smith Slams Biden for Alleged Lies on Chinese Payments to Family

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com