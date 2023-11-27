Biden Offers Apology for Rebuking Reported Death Toll from Hamas

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden reportedly met with Muslim American leaders on Oct. 26, where he reportedly addressed concerns stemming from his remarks questioning the death toll provided by the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is led by the Hamas terror group.

During this meeting, Biden conveyed his regret for questioning a Hamas-led organization, allegedly stating, “I’m sorry. I’m disappointed in myself,” as reported by the Washington Post.

The discussion followed Biden’s remarks on Oct. 25, where he expressed skepticism about the accuracy of the death toll reported by Palestinians in Gaza during Israel’s offensive against the Hamas terror group.

“I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed,” Biden remarked, delivering a scathing blow to pro-Palestinian activists in the U.S.

“I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s a price of waging war,” he added.

Biden on death toll reported by the Gaza ministry of H̵a̵m̵a̵s̵ Health : “I have no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using.” pic.twitter.com/yt3CftTCPU — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) October 25, 2023

WATCH: John Kirby smacks down NPR reporter for defending Hamas and whining that the Biden administration (correctly) says you shouldn’t trust them. “Well, do you remember that attack on the hospital? And what did the Gaza Ministry of Health put out? Something like 500? They… pic.twitter.com/JUbQhBOx0E — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 26, 2023

These comments had drawn criticism from various quarters, especially from pro-Palestinian activists who condemned Israel’s actions and sought support for the Gazans.

During public appearances, including a Thanksgiving event in Nantucket Island, Biden faced hecklers chanting “free Palestine” and accusing him of committing genocide against Palestinians.

As President Biden strolled down Broad Street, protesters yelled “Free Palestine!” before he entered the Brotherhood of Thieves for a late lunch. He also spotted a “USS Nantucket” hat on the head of an onlooker and stopped to salute on his way into the restaurant. #Nantucket pic.twitter.com/AleQKu0Rg1 — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 24, 2023

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has seen a significant toll, with reports indicating over 14,000 Gazans killed as Israel intensifies its efforts to combat Hamas following the terror group’s invasion of Israel.

On Oct. 7, Hamas attacks led to the deaths of at least 1,400 individuals, including U.S. citizens, in southern Israel. Hamas murdered babies, raped women and butchered innocent individuals in Israel.

In response to concerns raised during the meeting, the WashPost detailed that the Muslim American leaders urged Biden to adopt a more compassionate approach in discussing the casualties in Gaza.

The meeting reportedly extended well beyond its scheduled duration, with Biden hugging one of the participants afterward.