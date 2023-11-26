Romney Blasted as ‘Swamp Rat’ for Pledging Democratic Vote Over Trump or Vivek

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA)Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has sparked intense backlash after asserting his readiness to side with Democrats over former President Donald Trump or entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy if either secures the Republican presidential nomination.

In a resurfaced interview with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, Romney’s statements drew scathing ridicule from various quarters, including Ramaswamy himself.

“I’d be happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans, maybe not Vivek, but the others that are running would be acceptable to me and I’d be happy to vote for them,” Romney claimed.

“I’d be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats too. I mean, it would be an upgrade from, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden,” he added.

Despite expressing a personal liking for President Biden, Romney’s attempts to soften his stance did little to quell the incoming torrent of criticism.

Media figures seized on the opportunity to condemn Romney. Newsmax host Rob Schmitt belittled Romney’s influence, stating, “Important, Romney has the ears of at least 2% of Republicans.”

Conservative commentator Monica Crowley branded Romney a “Uniparty loser,” emphasizing his familial ties to RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel.

Ramaswamy chimed in to say that Romney’s willingness to endorse a Democrat was not “surprising.”

Social media amplified the disapproval. Journalist Lara Logan questioned Romney’s past endorsement of Democrats probing, “Mitt Romney has been voting with the Democrats for years. What was his role in orchestrating the Jan 6 cover-up?”

Ryan Fournier, founder of Students for Trump, minced no words, characterizing Romney as a “swamp rat.”

“Mitt Romney has and always will be a swamp rat. He represents everything against the interests of America First,” he said.

