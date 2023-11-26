Quantcast
Sunday, November 26, 2023

Romney Blasted as ‘Swamp Rat’ for Pledging Democratic Vote Over Trump or Vivek

'Mitt Romney has and always will be a swamp rat. He represents everything against the interests of America First...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Mitt Romney
Mitt Romney / IMAGE: Meet the Press via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA)Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has sparked intense backlash after asserting his readiness to side with Democrats over former President Donald Trump or entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy if either secures the Republican presidential nomination. 

In a resurfaced interview with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, Romney’s statements drew scathing ridicule from various quarters, including Ramaswamy himself.

“I’d be happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans, maybe not Vivek, but the others that are running would be acceptable to me and I’d be happy to vote for them,” Romney claimed.

“I’d be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats too. I mean, it would be an upgrade from, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden,” he added.

Despite expressing a personal liking for President Biden, Romney’s attempts to soften his stance did little to quell the incoming torrent of criticism. 

Media figures seized on the opportunity to condemn Romney. Newsmax host Rob Schmitt belittled Romney’s influence, stating, “Important, Romney has the ears of at least 2% of Republicans.”

Conservative commentator Monica Crowley branded Romney a “Uniparty loser,” emphasizing his familial ties to RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel.  

Ramaswamy chimed in to say that Romney’s willingness to endorse a Democrat was not “surprising.” 

Social media amplified the disapproval. Journalist Lara Logan questioned Romney’s past endorsement of Democrats probing, “Mitt Romney has been voting with the Democrats for years. What was his role in orchestrating the Jan 6 cover-up?”

Ryan Fournier, founder of Students for Trump, minced no words, characterizing Romney as a “swamp rat.” 

“Mitt Romney has and always will be a swamp rat. He represents everything against the interests of America First,” he said.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Poll: Voters Think Schools Should Inform Parents About Gender ‘Changes’

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com