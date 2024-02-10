Biden Nearly Stepped Down as Obama’s VP over Afghanistan Dispute

(Headline USA) Special counsel Robert Hur’s report regarding President Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified information this week revealed Biden almost resigned from his position as vice president during the Obama administration over disagreements with the former president’s policies during the Afghanistan war.

Notes Biden made in a notebook that was a part of the special counsel’s investigation revealed Biden’s sharp disagreements with then-President Barack Obama.

After Obama approved sending troops to Afghanistan in 2009, Biden wrote that he repeatedly pushed back on the decision, calling it a “strategic blunder” that would “bring the administration down.”

He even threatened to step down in protest, he wrote.

“Tomorrow the President is going to make a fateful decision regarding Afghanistan—as I sat looking out the window at the sea—thinking I should resign in protest over what will bring his administration down,” the note said. “Although I obviously wasn’t there I feel like this is what it must have felt like for Kennedy then Johnson in the early days of VTN [Vietnam].”

Biden claimed he felt “guilty and boxed in myself. Guilty for not having been more successful w/ the President—and staying. Boxed in by knowing or at least feeling that my resignation would only harden his position and leave him with one less voice.”

The notes eventually became a part of a memo Biden sent to Obama in an attempt to change his mind.

In an interview with Hur’s investigation team, Biden said he sent the memo “because I was trying to change the president’s mind, and I wanted to let him know I was ready to speak out … and to really, quite frankly, save his a**.”

That memo was one of the classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware residence last year.

Hur concluded in his report that although Biden mishandled classified information, he had a “strong motive” to hold onto some of the documents as they helped preserve the record that he opposed Obama’s Afghanistan decision.