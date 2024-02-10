Secret Service Told Officials Not to Respond to RFK Jr.’s Security Request

(Headline USA) The Secret Service instructed officials to ignore presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s requests for security, according to emails obtained by Judicial Watch.

Kennedy has submitted three requests for Secret Service protection over the past year, citing the frequent threats to his safety, including a recent incident during which an intruder tried to break into his home twice in one day. His requests have been denied by the Department of Homeland Security.

In a redacted email, a top Secret Service official dismissed a report from Kennedy’s private security team of the multiple threats he had received.

“No response is required to be given to this individual IMO,” said assistant director Michael Plati in an email to several other Secret Service officials.

Deputy Assistant William Glady replied to Plati, “Agree.”

Plati then followed up with, “Nor should it.”

Glady confirmed that, “All parties are aware.”

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton argued the Secret Service’s handling of the request was overtly political.

“These documents confirm the bureaucratic and political runaround the Biden administration went through to ultimately deny Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the requested Secret Service protection,” Fitton said in a statement.

“The Biden administration’s refusal to provide Secret Service protection to Mr. Kennedy is dangerous and vindictive,” Fitton added. “Congress would do well to follow up on these disturbing documents uncovered by Judicial Watch’s FOIA investigation and lawsuit.”

Earlier documents obtained by Judicial Watch showed Secret Service was aware of the threats against Kennedy.

In one document, for example, officials said they received a report that a known subject “mailed a nonsensical letter to the hotel where Kennedy held his presidential campaign announcement event, warned a ‘madman’ may commit a ‘serious terrorist act,’ and wanted to discuss his sins with Kennedy.”

Kennedy has blasted the Secret Service and DHS for not taking seriously his requests for additional security—especially given his family history, but also because he is a presidential candidate.

“Every presidential administration for 55 years has afforded early protection to candidates who requested it,” he said in October. “The Biden administration is the sole outlier.”