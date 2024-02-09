DNC Election-Meddling Forces Key Biden Challenger to Drop Out

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Author and former spiritual leader Marianne Williamson announced the suspension of her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, a few days after she accused the Democratic National Committee of “suppressing” her candidacy.

“I appreciate greatly all the incredible people who accompanied me on our political journey over the last ten months,” Williamson said in an email to her supporters. “While the level of our failure is obvious to all, a level of success is real nonetheless.”

She stated that she will not let her regrets hold her back, and looks forward to new opportunities, according to CNN.

Her announcement immediately followed President Joe Biden’s primary victories in South Carolina and Nevada.

Biden also beat Williamson in New Hampshire’s primary election via a write-in campaign, as he was not on the ballot in the state.

On Sunday, Williamson accused the DNC of election interference in order to help Biden take the incumbent seat, according to the Las Vegas Review–Journal.

“The DNC was very overt this year about seeing its role as ensuring Joe Biden’s nomination,” Williamson said. “I think this has been unfortunate for the Democratic Party and for democracy itself, suppressing the kind of robust conversation that democracy requires.”

She made similar accusations in March 2023, immediately after she declared her candidacy in the primaries.

In December, she called out Massachusetts Democrat Chair Steve Kerrigan for purportedly attempting to maintain Biden’s status as primary nominee, as he and other local officials left Democrat challengers off of the state’s primary ballot.

“Dem Chair Steve Kerrigan’s misplaced attempt at protecting Joe Biden robs Massachusetts Democrats of their voice and choice in the upcoming election,” Williamson tweeted. “This action is a flagrant violation of DNC rules and process.”

@stevekerrigan Dem Chair Steve Kerrigan’s misplaced attempt at protecting Joe Biden robs Massachusetts Democrats of their voice and choice in the upcoming election. This action is a flagrant violation of DNC rules and process. 2/4 — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) December 20, 2023

Biden may yet be the Democratic primary candidate, despite the a damning report by special counsel Robert Hur alleging Biden could not even recall his time as vice president during an interview over his mishandling of classified documents.

Hur cited Biden’s memory problems as the justification for a decision not to attempt to prosecute the sitting president, although it is unlikely that Attorney General Merrick Garland would have supported any other recommendation.

Still, a growing number of political pundits and thought-leaders—including former GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy—have speculated that the DNC will oust Biden in favor of a more competitive option, such as former first lady Michelle Obama.