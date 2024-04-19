Quantcast
Biden Latest Gaffe: Voters Must ‘Chose Freedom over Democracy’

'Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy? Because that’s America...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. Biden has begun three straight days of campaigning in Pennsylvania in his childhood hometown of Scranton. The Democratic president is using the working class city of roughly 75,000 as the backdrop for his pitch for higher taxes on the wealthy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden attempted to deliver a dire warning ahead of the 2024 presidential election on Thursday. However, Biden’s message was marred by a glaring gaffe that left many perplexed.

Speaking in Philadelphia, ahead of the Pennsylvania primary, Biden posed a rather odd question to his audience: “Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy? Because that’s America.” 

Despite the apparent nonsensical nature of Biden’s remarks, the crowd erupted in applause.

Following the event, the White House swiftly edited the official speech transcript, marking a correction to Biden’s apparent slip-up.  

The revised transcript read: “Are you ready to choose unity over division, dignity over demolition, and choose truth over lies?  (Applause.)  Are you ready to choose freedom over [and] democracy?  Because that’s America.  (Applause.)” 

This isn’t the first instance where the White House has had to amend Biden’s public statements, a practice that seems to be recurring and with no shame. Such alterations often include brackets and inserted words not spoken by Biden, as reported by the Daily Wire. 

Despite these efforts, Biden’s public appearances continue to raise concerns among many Americans, who question whether their commander-in-chief can articulate his thoughts clearly or if he is spreading falsehoods. 

Biden’s recent campaign trips to Pennsylvania were marked by several gaffes and inaccuracies. 

While speaking in Pittsburgh, Biden repeated—and even became emotional over—a disputed report by The Atlantic alleging that former President Donald Trump had disparaged fallen soldiers as “suckers” and “losers.” However, there is not a single piece of evidence to support these claims.

25 former White House officials have denied Biden ever making such statements. Left-wing fact-checkers at the Washington Post and Snopes have declined to corroborate The Atlantic’s shoddy journalism. 

Additionally, during the same Pittsburgh event, Biden recounted an unproven story to United Steelworkers Union members about his uncle, World War II veteran Ambrose Finnegan, suggesting he may have been killed and eaten by cannibals in New Guinea. Biden reiterated this claim to reporters later that day.

However, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which documents the fates of prisoners of war or missing-in-action servicemen, Finnegan’s plane crashed into the ocean off the north coast of New Guinea on May 14, 1944. His body was never recovered, and there is no mention of cannibals in the agency’s records.

Adding to the concerns that Biden’s re-election campaign might be lacking enthusiasm, Biden’s two trips to a Sheetz gas station and a Wawa store during his Pennsylvania campaign stop were marred by awkward exchanges with workers and seemingly pre-approved scripts.

