Rep. MTG Trolls House w/ Amendment to Force Pro-Ukraine Lawmakers Join Ukrainian Military

(Headline USA) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced an amendment to a foreign aid bill that would require any House member who votes in favor of it to enlist in the Ukrainian military, Newsweek reported.

“Any Member of Congress who votes in favor of this Act shall be required to conscript in the Ukrainian military,” said the amendment, obtained by Axios reporter Juliegrace Brufke.

Greene defended her amendment on social media, writing, “I mean if you want to fund the war, why don’t you go fight in it. Show your support for Ukraine.”

I mean if you want to fund the war, why don’t you go fight in it. Show your support for Ukraine. https://t.co/J7JIvJgji5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 18, 2024

It was one of several proposed amendments from the America First lawmaker that led some to speculate that she might be trolling the bill’s supporters, according to Politico.

Among the others amendments was a proposal for “space lasers” at the southern border—presumably a reference to a controversial tweet for which Greene was previously stripped of her committee assignments under then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Greene also proposed establishing an Israeli-style “Iron Dome” at the border, and redirecting the Ukraine funding for other causes, including “cash to victims of last year’s Maui wildfires, the East Palestine train disaster and to deport undocumented migrants,” wrote Politico.

The foreign-aid bill, introduced by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., would provide billions of dollars in assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Many House Republicans oppose the measure, arguing lawmakers should vote on aid to each of the countries individually.

Conservatives such as Greene specifically have raised concerns about sending additional aid to Ukraine given the estimated $114 billion dollars the U.S. has already provided and the limited guardrails on the funding.

The US has committed about $114 billion for Ukraine-related emergency funding. Should Congress provide additional emergency funding, Ukraine aid plus interest could top $240 billion. Congress should offset domestic and foreign emergency spending. 🧵https://t.co/dc7jDOdBfK — Romina Boccia (@RominaBoccia) April 9, 2024

Greene is one of several GOP lawmakers threatening to oust Johnson over his efforts to pass another Ukraine aid package.

She recently introduced a motion to vacate Johnson from the speakership, but it has not been brought to the House floor for a vote. Greene warned she would force a vote on it if Johnson continued to cave to Democrats’ demands.

“I’m not saying I have a red line or a trigger, and I’m not saying I don’t have a red line or trigger. And I think that’s just where I’m at right now. But I’m going to tell you right now: Funding Ukraine is probably one of the most egregious things that he can do,” she said.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., voiced his support for the motion this week over Johnson’s “betrayal” and announced he would co-sponsor it.

“[Johnson] should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker,” Massie added.