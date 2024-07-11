Quantcast
Biden Introduces Zelenskyy as ‘President Putin’

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he does determination, President Putin..."

Posted by Elias Irizarry
President Joe Biden speaks at an event in support of Ukraine / (Screenshot / @RNCResearch on X)

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) At an event supporting Ukrainian relations in Washington D.C., President Joe Biden turned heads when he introduced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as ‘President Putin‘—mistaking him for the leader of the Russian Federation who is currently invading Ukraine.

“And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he does determination,” President Biden stated, as he prepared to introduce the Ukrainian leader. “President Putin.”

When he began to walk off the stage, he quickly turned back to the podium, catching his error, and stating “He’s gonna beat President Putin. President Zelensky. I’m so focused on beating Putin, we gotta worry about it.”

Zelensky could be seen nervously laughing at the embarrassing mistake that suggested Putin is the President of Ukraine.

“I’m better.” the Ukrainian President declared, before smiling and shaking Biden’s hand and taking the podium.

The gaffe comes poorly timed, only one hour before his “big boy” press conference meant to restore the confidence of Democratic leaders who have been increasingly pressuring the elderly President to step down from the ticket after his poor debate performance.

