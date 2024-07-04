Quantcast
Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Second Elected Democrat Turns Against Biden, Urges Him to Drop

"If he’s the candidate, I’m going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere..."

Posted by Elias Irizarry
Raúl Grijalva
Raúl Grijalva / IMAGE: PBS NewsHour via YouTube

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) In the latest addition to the fallout from President Joe Biden’s horrific debate performance last week, a second elected official from the Democratic Party has come out urging Biden to drop out of the election.

Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., came out in calling for the 81-year-old nominee to step down as the nominee for the 2024 election, joining the ranks of his fellow House Democrat, Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, who was the first elected Democrat official to call for Biden to step down.

“If he’s the candidate, I’m going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere,” Grijalva told the New York Times.

Grijalva went on to say that it’s Biden’s responsibility to make sure the White House remains in the hands of Democrats, brutally adding, “Part of that responsibility is to get out of this race.”

The news comes as Democrats and mainstream media remain in a state of panic over their worsening odds.

The Silver Bulletin reported, based on a national polling average, former President Donald Trump held a 72% chance of defeating Biden in November.

Left-wing pundits and mainstream media have rallied behind calls for Biden to drop from the race, with the New York Times Editorial Board even publishing an opinion piece calling for Biden to withdraw from the election.

As the convention draws nearer, Democrats have grappled over whether it’s too late to replace Biden, questioning who would replace the nominee, and whether it would be following state and party rules for the election.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Manchin Bullied by Dem. Leaders into Staying Silent on Biden
Next article
Missouri AG Unleashes Suit against New York for Election Interference

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com