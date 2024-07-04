Second Elected Democrat Turns Against Biden, Urges Him to Drop

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) In the latest addition to the fallout from President Joe Biden’s horrific debate performance last week, a second elected official from the Democratic Party has come out urging Biden to drop out of the election.

Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., came out in calling for the 81-year-old nominee to step down as the nominee for the 2024 election, joining the ranks of his fellow House Democrat, Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, who was the first elected Democrat official to call for Biden to step down.

“If he’s the candidate, I’m going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere,” Grijalva told the New York Times.

Grijalva went on to say that it’s Biden’s responsibility to make sure the White House remains in the hands of Democrats, brutally adding, “Part of that responsibility is to get out of this race.”

The news comes as Democrats and mainstream media remain in a state of panic over their worsening odds.

The Silver Bulletin reported, based on a national polling average, former President Donald Trump held a 72% chance of defeating Biden in November.

7/1 model update. Debate beginning to take a real bite out of Biden. pic.twitter.com/lSESmUd4JZ — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 1, 2024

Left-wing pundits and mainstream media have rallied behind calls for Biden to drop from the race, with the New York Times Editorial Board even publishing an opinion piece calling for Biden to withdraw from the election.

As the convention draws nearer, Democrats have grappled over whether it’s too late to replace Biden, questioning who would replace the nominee, and whether it would be following state and party rules for the election.