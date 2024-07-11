N.Y. Becomes ‘Battleground’ State; Leftists Panic

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democrats in the state of New York started panicking after they found out that their historically deep blue state is now another swing state because recent polls put Donald Trump within single digits of Joe Biden.

Two polls conducted in a swing New York House district in September 2023 and March 2024 found that Trump was leading Biden by one point, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. Other public polling conducted in recent months found Biden’s lead over Trump shrunk to eight points.

In the 2020 election, Biden won the state by 23 points, but Democrats are now reportedly urging Biden’s team to reallocate resources to boost both his campaign and the candidates running in swing districts, the news source reported.

“We’re still acting like this is a one-party state, which for pretty much 20, 25 years it has been. I truly believe we’re a battleground state now,” Democratic Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said.

An anonymous high-level New York Democrat agreed with Levine.

“It’s never been more important for a Democratic House member to focus on building their own local brand and to run on that. Biden isn’t going to be handing out coattails no matter what. He’s only got anchors,” the Democrat said.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., previously supported the idea of Biden being replaced during a July 7, 2024, conference call with other House Democrats.

The news source reported that a tight race in a once-far-left state would take time and money away from being spent in the nation’s other six battleground states.

“The money that needs to be spent here will be subtracted from other areas he’s going to lose,” former Gov. David Paterson, D-N.Y., said.

In the 2022 election, Republicans managed to flip four congressional seats in New York. The same year, Republican gubernatorial challenger Lee Zeldin lost by less than 6% compared to the double-digit losses Republicans experienced in previous years.

“If I’m a Democrat in some of these suburban races, I’d run the hell away from Joe Biden,” Laura Curran, former Nassau County executive, said.