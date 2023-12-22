Biden Handler Saves Him from Walking into Wall

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden recently proved once again that he is both physically and mentally unfit to be in the Oval Office by almost hitting the wall and being saved from even bigger embarrassment only by one of his handlers.

After giving a speech on Dec. 20, 2023, before the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, the 81-year-old received polite applause and began exiting the stage, which failed, according to Trending Politics.

He turned from the podium, raised his eyebrows and shrugged as if he didn’t know where he was supposed to go. After that, Biden faced the back wall, raised his hands because he was frustrated about the situation, offered a small wave and then started moving toward the wall. Only Biden’s aide was able to prevent him from colliding with a wall, guiding him behind the curtain.

The embarrassing incident occurred just days after Donald Trump mocked Biden in one of his imitations of him, pretending to get lost while walking off the stage and joking that the medications that were fed to Biden by his staff were “wearing off.” Every time Biden would stumble, space out or otherwise prove to everybody else that he is getting too old for the job, Trump would mock him even more, adding that Biden would not make it to 2024 Election Day.

The White House that is fully aware that Biden’s consequences of his old age are his biggest problem launched a full-scale plan to prevent him from making himself look even worse in public by outfitting him with special shoes and allowing him to board Air Force One via a smaller auxiliary set of stairs.

They even forced Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to shamelessly lie by telling everyone that the White House press corps “can’t keep up” with Biden and his supposedly vigorous daily schedule.