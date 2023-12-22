Official Biden Campaign Account Literally Compares Trump to Hitler

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Conservatives constantly make fun of leftists for calling everybody who disagrees with them a Nazi and the people behind the official Joe Biden campaign account did precisely that — compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

The graphic, titled “TRUMP PARROTS HITLER,” was published on Twitter on Dec. 20, 2023, and spliced up several quotes from Trump, while also adding words of Hitler for the comparison.

The top “quote” read “We will root them out” before adding in the words “my political opponents that” before again mixing in an actual quote from Trump, referencing a recent campaign rally where he said Democrats ” live like vermin.”

The leftists added some other words to Trump’s “quote” that he didn’t say to make him look and sound more like Hitler.

In another “quote,” the leftists concentrated on the word “vermin” to claim that it is comparable to Hitler calling Jews “vermin” as a justification to exterminate them.

People without the Trump Derangement Syndrome criticized and mocked the leftists for their yet another attempt to villainize Trump.

“You are literally doing what Hitler’s propaganda team did. What I am telling you is that YOU are, in fact, the Nazi. I know that’s not what you wanted to hear, but it’s the truth,” one person wrote.

Others either responded by saying that Biden is an actual Nazi or mocking the pathetic comparisons.

“You’re the dictator. All you can do is call Trump Hitler because you are the tyrant and failed President,” another person wrote.

Since Trump is extremely popular among Americans, Democrats and the lying mainstream media outlets used every method possible to make Trump unelectable, among which was their attempt to focus on the word “vermin” to claim that Trump would become a “dictator” when he is re-elected in 2024, according to Trending Politics.

This phrasing has been parroted in propaganda outlets such as the Atlantic, the New York Times, the Washington Post and several others, all of which were released within the same week.

Both mainstream and cable news outlets have been re-hashing the “dictator” talking point dozens of times in recent weeks.