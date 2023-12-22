Quantcast
Thursday, December 21, 2023

Bye ‘Brandon’: Aaron Rodgers Invokes Classic ’80s Film in New Biden Nickname

'He doesn't remember any of it. He might have said something at some point. He doesn't remember that either...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In an appearance Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers penned a new nickname for President Joe Biden, calling the executive “Weekend at Bernie’s,” Newsweek reported.

Alluding to the 1989 hit movie, Weekend at Bernie’s, Rodgers essentially referred to Biden as a dead man walking, considering the plot of the movie.

“I think ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ should pardon [Edward] Snowden and [Julian] Assange,” Rodgers told McAfee.

“That’s a start. And [Chelsea] Manning. Manning, Snowden and Assange. . . Pardon them all. ‘Weekend at Bernie’s,’ if you’re listening, pardon them all,” he added, referring to the president.

The film is a comedy about two friends who spend a weekend propping up a corpse—the body of their employer—much like the regime and its machinery has been used to prop up the increasingly-senile Biden.

The quarterback coined the new nickname while suggesting that the president pardon NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, as well as Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, who faces extradition from Britain on 18 counts after his site released confidential information from United State diplomacy and military officials.

Rodgers is a routine guest on the McAfee show, and often needles the totalitarian Lft with his libertarian-leaning political views.

From questioning the efficacy of the Big Pharma COVID jabs to calling for the release of the Epstein Island visitor list to hinting at support for rogue left-libertarian candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Rodgers has repeatedly been a thorn in the side of the establishment.

In 2021, Rodgers even got into a spat with the president, who at the time was coercing Americans into getting the jab, culminating in a Rodgers anti-vaccine rant on ESPN.

According to the injured quarterback, Biden’s memory is totally gone.

“He doesn’t remember any of it,” Rodgers told McAfee Tuesday. “He might have said something at some point. He doesn’t remember that either.”

