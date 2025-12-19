Biden-FBI Wanted Jim Jordan’s Personal Emails

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden-era FBI sought access to the personal email account of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as part of its sweeping Arctic Frost investigation, House Republicans revealed Wednesday.

The House Judiciary Committee released via X a screenshot of what appears to be a recently declassified FBI document referencing Jordan’s personal Gmail account.

“PIN also concurs with sending a preservation request to Google for the account, which is the personal email account used by Jordan,” the document stated.

“There are numerous emails between this account and Perry’s personal account in December 2020 and early January 2021,” it added, seemingly referring to Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.

🚨 #BREAKING: Arctic Frost investigators didn't want just @Jim_Jordan's phone records. They wanted his personal emails too! This story keeps getting more ridiculous. Remember, if they can spy on Congress, they can spy on you! pic.twitter.com/0jVQ9Rv6vK — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) December 18, 2025

The FBI seized Perry’s phone in August 2022 while he was vacationing with his family in New Jersey.

A federal judge later blocked the FBI’s access to some of the data seized from the device, as it pertained to Perry’s official business as a federal lawmaker.

The House Judiciary Committee did not release the full document to provide additional information for the request.

Republican lawmakers have previously called out the Biden administration’s extent to which it targeted Republican lawmakers in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 protests.

The information seized under Arctic Frost paved the way for the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith, a radical prosecutor who went on to prosecute President Donald Trump. It marked the first time a former president faced criminal prosecution.

Previously declassified records revealed that Arctic Frost also targeted Trump’s government-issued cellphone, along with the phone data belonging to GOP Sens. Marsha Blackburn, Tenn.; Ron Johnson, Wis., Bill Hagerty, Tenn.; Josh Hawley, Mo.; Cynthia Lummis, Wyo.; Lindsey Graham, S.C.; Dan Sullivan, Alaska, and Tommy Tuberville, Ala.; and Rep. Mike Kelly, Pa.

Overall, Arctic Frost triggered nearly 200 subpoenas and targeted the information of over 400 Republicans, according to documents released by the Senate Judiciary Committee.