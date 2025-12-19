Friday, December 19, 2025

Biden-FBI Wanted Jim Jordan’s Personal Emails

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE- House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, bangs the gavel during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Department of Justice, June 4, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House is expected to vote on a resolution holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview in his classified documents case. The contempt action represents House Republicans’ latest and strongest rebuke of the Justice Department and of Garland’s leadership. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden-era FBI sought access to the personal email account of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as part of its sweeping Arctic Frost investigation, House Republicans revealed Wednesday. 

The House Judiciary Committee released via X a screenshot of what appears to be a recently declassified FBI document referencing Jordan’s personal Gmail account. 

“PIN also concurs with sending a preservation request to Google for the account, which is the personal email account used by Jordan,” the document stated. 

“There are numerous emails between this account and Perry’s personal account in December 2020 and early January 2021,” it added, seemingly referring to Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. 

The FBI seized Perry’s phone in August 2022 while he was vacationing with his family in New Jersey.  

A federal judge later blocked the FBI’s access to some of the data seized from the device, as it pertained to Perry’s official business as a federal lawmaker. 

The House Judiciary Committee did not release the full document to provide additional information for the request. 

Republican lawmakers have previously called out the Biden administration’s extent to which it targeted Republican lawmakers in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 protests. 

The information seized under Arctic Frost paved the way for the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith, a radical prosecutor who went on to prosecute President Donald Trump.  It marked the first time a former president faced criminal prosecution. 

Previously declassified records revealed that Arctic Frost also targeted Trump’s government-issued cellphone, along with the phone data belonging to GOP Sens. Marsha Blackburn, Tenn.; Ron Johnson, Wis., Bill Hagerty, Tenn.; Josh Hawley, Mo.; Cynthia Lummis, Wyo.; Lindsey Graham, S.C.; Dan Sullivan, Alaska, and Tommy Tuberville, Ala.; and Rep. Mike Kelly, Pa. 

Overall, Arctic Frost triggered nearly 200 subpoenas and targeted the information of over 400 Republicans, according to documents released by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Signs Order Reclassifying Marijuana as Schedule III Drug

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com