Clash of Trans? Pro-Hamas Hecklers Disrupt Pride, Throw Fake Blood at Attendees

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) In an odd intersection of left-wing causes, pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted on Sunday the New York City Pride Parade by blocking the event and throwing fake blood on some attendees.

Brandishing Palestinian flags and signs, a group of hecklers sat in the middle of the street, temporarily halting the parade on Christopher Street, several videos shared on Twitter showed.

Their street blockade followed an attack on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) float and its employees with fake blood.

Video footage showed the hecklers awaiting the arrival of the HRC float. “Free Palestine!” a woman shouted, as they unleashed their attack.

#Breakingnews

Pro Palestinians protesters block the NYC Pride Parade and throw fake blood at attendees NYPD officers move in arrested 10 protesters. For licensing email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/qcp55HZQC0 — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 30, 2024

“From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever,” the group chanted, botching the anti-Semitic phrase that calls for the elimination of Israel and its citizens.

“Free, free Palestine. Free, free, free Palestine,” they chanted in unison.

NOW: 10 people ARRESTED after a group of protesters BLOCK Pride Parade in NYC. A parade float car was SPLASHED with red paint. Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/JRSAEddxih — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 30, 2024

“No queer liberation without Palestinian liberation,” read one sign, as shared in a video by NYC-based photographers “ViralNewsNYC” and Oliya Scootercaster. Another sign read, “Palestine will be free.”

Video showed at least two women pleading with the protesters, but their efforts were unsuccessful. “Shut it down!” the hecklers chanted.

According to the New York Post, 20 officers from the NYPD Special Operations squad arrested the pro-Palestinian individuals using zip-ties. It isn’t immediately clear whether they will face charges.

At least one HRC employee stood in shock as the blood-like liquid dripped from his face and neck. The street and the Chevrolet truck driving the float were also stained during the altercation.

Pride parade NYC is being disrupted the annual LGBTQ celebration. One of the protesters puts fake blood all over her face. For licensing email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/0WLVu6cPyB — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 30, 2024

The confrontation comes as the left protests Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip, where Hamas currently holds several innocent individuals hostage.

At the center of the protest is the claim that Israel is committing human rights violations in Gaza. However, many protesters conveniently ignore the reasons for Israel’s presence in the Gaza Strip in the first place: Hamas’s terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023.