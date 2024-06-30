Quantcast
Sunday, June 30, 2024

Clash of Trans? Pro-Hamas Hecklers Disrupt Pride, Throw Fake Blood at Attendees

'From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) In an odd intersection of left-wing causes, pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted on Sunday the New York City Pride Parade by blocking the event and throwing fake blood on some attendees. 

Brandishing Palestinian flags and signs, a group of hecklers sat in the middle of the street, temporarily halting the parade on Christopher Street, several videos shared on Twitter showed. 

Their street blockade followed an attack on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) float and its employees with fake blood. 

Video footage showed the hecklers awaiting the arrival of the HRC float. “Free Palestine!” a woman shouted, as they unleashed their attack. 

“From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever,” the group chanted, botching the anti-Semitic phrase that calls for the elimination of Israel and its citizens. 

“Free, free Palestine. Free, free, free Palestine,” they chanted in unison. 

“No queer liberation without Palestinian liberation,” read one sign, as shared in a video by NYC-based photographers “ViralNewsNYC” and Oliya Scootercaster. Another sign read, “Palestine will be free.” 

Video showed at least two women pleading with the protesters, but their efforts were unsuccessful. “Shut it down!” the hecklers chanted. 

According to the New York Post, 20 officers from the NYPD Special Operations squad arrested the pro-Palestinian individuals using zip-ties. It isn’t immediately clear whether they will face charges. 

At least one HRC employee stood in shock as the blood-like liquid dripped from his face and neck. The street and the Chevrolet truck driving the float were also stained during the altercation.

The confrontation comes as the left protests Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip, where Hamas currently holds several innocent individuals hostage. 

At the center of the protest is the claim that Israel is committing human rights violations in Gaza. However, many protesters conveniently ignore the reasons for Israel’s presence in the Gaza Strip in the first place: Hamas’s terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023. 

