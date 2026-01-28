Biden DOJ Conveniently Let Ilhan Omar Probe Fade Before Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Ilhan Omar’s finances were controversial enough to trigger federal scrutiny under the Biden administration, according to recent reporting.

Omar, D-Minn., was previously investigated as part of a federal probe into her campaign spending and interactions with a foreign national, the New York Times reported Monday.

The investigation, launched by the Biden-era U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, “stalled for lack of evidence,” according to anonymous sources cited by the paper.

Notably, the Times described its sources only as “people familiar with the matter,” without specifying whether they were government officials or directly involved in the investigation.

The report’s timing seemed to portray Omar as already cleared, potentially preventing scrutiny by presenting the issue as resolved before any new investigation could begin.

The story’s publication came just hours after President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the Department of Justice was “looking” at Omar.

Trump did not outline the inquiry’s scope but pointed to her personal wealth, asserting she was “worth more than $44 million.”

“Time will tell,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s remarks followed congressional financial disclosures showing that Omar and her husband had accumulated multimillion-dollar financial interests.

Omar previously dismissed questions about her wealth in a TikTok video posted in September, pointing users to the “income earned” sections of her disclosures.

Those filings showed she reported between $1,000 and $15,000 in income from a winery business valued between $1 million and $5 million.

Omar also disclosed her husband’s stake in Rose Lake Capital valued between $5 million and $25 million, while claiming zero income from that investment.

Meanwhile, the leftist lawmaker brushed off Trump’s comments in an X post: “Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing and you’re panicking. Right on cue, you’re deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of ‘investigations’ have found nothing. Get your goons out of Minnesota.”