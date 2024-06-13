Quantcast
Thursday, June 13, 2024

Biden Doesn’t Rule Out Commuting Convicted Felon Son’s Sentence

'As you know the sentencing hasn’t been scheduled yet...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe and Hunter Biden
Joe and Hunter Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden has ruled out a potential pardon for his newly convicted son, Hunter Biden. However, the White House remains silent on the possibility of a commutation. 

During an interview aboard Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not explicitly state that Joe Biden would not commute Hunter Biden’s sentence. 

In a lengthy and unclear response, Jean-Pierre said, “What I’m saying is that the president… I have not spoken to the president about this—and what I’m saying is he was asked about a pardon. He was asked… uhm… he was asked about the trial specifically and he answered it very clearly very forthright. As you know the sentencing hasn’t been scheduled yet.” 

In the same response, she further added, “I just don’t have anything beyond what the president said. He’s been very clear about this.” 

Jean-Pierre’s comments came after Hunter Biden was found guilty of lying about his drug abuse on a federal form for a gun purchase. He now faces up to 25 years in federal prison. 

Previously, Joe Biden stated that he would accept the verdict and would not pardon his son. “Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us,” Biden claimed. 

“A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean, As the president, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength,” he added. 

Jean-Pierre herself has been asked about a pardon before. “No,” she answered when questioned about the possibility. When pressed again, she reiterated, “I just said no. I just answered.” 

