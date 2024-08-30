Quantcast
Kemp Reverts to RINO? Weighs Axing Pro-Integrity Members of Election Board

'I really wouldn’t be able to comment too much on that since we’re asking for legal advice...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp could soon remove pro-election integrity members from the Peach State’s election board following their enactment of a rule empowering county election boards to investigate election irregularities. 

Kemp has asked Attorney General Christopher Carr whether he has the executive authority to expel members of the board, which includes three experts endorsed by President Donald Trump. 

Kemp’s letter to Carr came after Senate Democrats demanded that he expel the members over alleged ethics violations, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. 

“Due to uncertainty regarding whether this office has authority to act under Code Section 45-10-4 in response to these complaints, we have sought the Attorney General’s advice regarding the application of the statute to the letters,” Kemp wrote. 

In remarks to Fox News, Kemp clarified that the letter also questioned whether the complaints raised by Democrats were “official.” He added, “I really wouldn’t be able to comment too much on that since we’re asking for legal advice.” 

The leftist smear campaign targets Georgia Election Board members Janelle King, appointed by the state House in May; Rick Jeffares, appointed by the state Senate in January; and Dr. Janice Johnson, appointed by the Republican Party in March 2023. 

The controversy began after this trio approved a rule allowing county election boards to investigate potential irregularities before certifying election results.

Critics argued, without citing specific evidence, that this move aimed to undermine confidence in the election results.

Among the opponents is Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican official who is widely disliked by staunch conservatives and often dubbed a “RINO,” or Republican in Name Only. 

“They are a mess,” Raffensperger told USA Today, delivering an ad hominem attack against the board members.

In a press statement released on Aug. 15, Raffensperger accused them of being activists “seeking to impose last-minute changes in election procedures outside of the legislative process undermine voter confidence and burden election workers.” 

In contrast, pro-election integrity Republicans celebrated the rule change as a major victory against potential fraud. Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler remarked, Another big win from the Georgia State Election Board.” 

The election rule change, also at the center of a lawsuit filed by the Democratic National Committee, follows Kemp’s reconciliation with Trump over previous disagreements on state election security. 

