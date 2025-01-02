Quantcast
Biden’s Chin Steals the Show as 82-Year-Old President Speaks on Terror Attack

'What the hell is wrong with Biden’s face? The left side of his bottom lip looks swollen and isn’t moving right...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / IMAGE @HelvidiusPrisc via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Outgoing President Joe Biden’s chin stole the show Wednesday evening as the 82-year-old spoke to the country about the New Orleans terror attack that left 15 people dead.

Following hours of muteness on the deadly tragedy, Biden emerged from Camp David and finally addressed the nation on the ISIS-inspired vehicular attack on Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Years’ Day.

The aging Democrat alarmed various viewers who took to social media as the president’s features appeared decrepit and a dent was visible on his chin.

“What the hell is wrong with Biden’s face? The left side of his bottom lip looks swollen and isn’t moving right. His bottom lip is split. His chin is swollen on the left side and maybe bruised there as well,” X user Helvidius Priscus wrote.

Another social media user, @Latentem, responded by saying Biden’s staff is “finally letting him just be old” as there is no political necessity to perform plastic surgery on a lame duck.

“All of the Botox has settled into the chin of Joe Biden,” @DrBasedJase added on top of video of the Democrat talking.

Biden stumbled and slurred through his remarks, prompting viewers to comment on how “lost” the president appeared.

While some Internet sleuths suggested Biden fell and injured his face, others compared the president’s chin to a “nutsack.”

This is not the first time social media users noticed Biden’s “ball chin.” In October 2023, several posts were made about the Democrat’s shocking change in appearance.

By April 2024, some users noticed that Biden’s “manly chin” returned, questioning whether the elderly Democrat president received chin injections.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

