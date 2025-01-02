Biden’s Chin Steals the Show as 82-Year-Old President Speaks on Terror Attack

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Outgoing President Joe Biden’s chin stole the show Wednesday evening as the 82-year-old spoke to the country about the New Orleans terror attack that left 15 people dead.

Following hours of muteness on the deadly tragedy, Biden emerged from Camp David and finally addressed the nation on the ISIS-inspired vehicular attack on Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Years’ Day.

The aging Democrat alarmed various viewers who took to social media as the president’s features appeared decrepit and a dent was visible on his chin.

“What the hell is wrong with Biden’s face? The left side of his bottom lip looks swollen and isn’t moving right. His bottom lip is split. His chin is swollen on the left side and maybe bruised there as well,” X user Helvidius Priscus wrote.

Another social media user, @Latentem, responded by saying Biden’s staff is “finally letting him just be old” as there is no political necessity to perform plastic surgery on a lame duck.

No more need for cosmetic surgery tweaks, dentures, fillers, implants, etc. (Or even makeup or hair product, evidently. Maybe his stylist was fired or quit?) They're finally letting him just be old. — Latentem (@Latentem) January 2, 2025

All of the Botox has settled into the chin of Joe Biden. https://t.co/lYd8Kr8QJ0 — Tobias Lehigh Nagy 🌨️❄️☃️ (@DrBasedJase) January 2, 2025

“All of the Botox has settled into the chin of Joe Biden,” @DrBasedJase added on top of video of the Democrat talking.

Biden stumbled and slurred through his remarks, prompting viewers to comment on how “lost” the president appeared.

I thought there was a moment yesterday with Biden. He gets lost and then says "oh there you go" He didn't collapse, so I just thought it was a dementia moment. There is something weird about his chin, the left side of his face & right ear though.https://t.co/Kcvz8Mq2bj pic.twitter.com/tIB19qJQFo — MP Dunaway (@MPDunaway) January 2, 2025

While some Internet sleuths suggested Biden fell and injured his face, others compared the president’s chin to a “nutsack.”

it looks like Biden may have had a fall and injured his lower face. Even his chin seems to have a deformity. — Teacup (@Teacup130) January 2, 2025

Is it just me? Or does Biden look like he fell flat on his face? Fat lip, cut on face, dent in chin! — Vada Carpenter (@VCarpenter38040) January 2, 2025

Nutsack chin version of Biden. — TheVaxScene (@TheVaxScene) January 2, 2025

This is not the first time social media users noticed Biden’s “ball chin.” In October 2023, several posts were made about the Democrat’s shocking change in appearance.

Is Biden's mask falling off? Look at his chin pic.twitter.com/VlKcWB5ixD — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) October 19, 2023

WTF happened to Joe Biden’s chin? pic.twitter.com/wwyQS6l2iJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 19, 2023

The Joe w/ the manly chin is back, did the other Joe they’ve been using lately short circuit or something? 😂

Or did he get new chin injections? pic.twitter.com/IfXcjY6g08 — cagrown5 (@cagrown5) April 28, 2024

By April 2024, some users noticed that Biden’s “manly chin” returned, questioning whether the elderly Democrat president received chin injections.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.