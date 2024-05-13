Quantcast
Biden Calls Illegals ‘Voters,’ Says They Are Country’s ‘Future’

'It's even a bigger influx now in terms of Hispanic voters, or Hispanic citizens, who want to become citizens... That’s our future...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. Biden has begun three straight days of campaigning in Pennsylvania in his childhood hometown of Scranton. The Democratic president is using the working class city of roughly 75,000 as the backdrop for his pitch for higher taxes on the wealthy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden accidentally referred to Hispanic illegal aliens as “voters” during an interview on a Spanish-speaking radio show that was released on May 7, 2024.

“It’s even a bigger influx now in terms of Hispanic voters, or Hispanic citizens, who want to become citizens,” Biden said about the current invasion of illegals from both the southern and northern borders of the United States, Fox News reported.

Additionally, Biden stated on the show that these Spanish-speaking illegals are the “future” of the United States, implying that Americans would need to learn Spanish to adapt.

“The Hispanic community is part of the future of America. Twenty-eight out of every 100 students in school speak Spanish, the idea that you’re gonna ignore that? That’s our future,” he said.

Biden also argued that the current wave of immigration is “a little bit like back in the 1840s and the great exodus of Ireland” because of the “famine and the way Irish Catholics were treated,” adding that the American government didn’t want to take any more of Irish immigrants because there were too many of them coming to the country.

“One of the reasons [why] we’re growing so much is we have a significant influx of immigrants coming into our country, [which is] the only reason our economy’s so good. We’re not a xenophobic nation. Other nations are. We’re not. That’s why our economy is the best in the world,” he said.

Conservatives criticized Biden, adding that his latest remarks are an example of a Freudian slip.

“Oops! Freudian slip,” the New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor Miranda Devine wrote.

Other critics said that allowing illegals to enter the country was always the Democrats’ plan to get more votes in the upcoming 2024 election.

“Breaking: Biden accidentally confirms he’s importing millions of illegal immigrants because he thinks of them as future Democrat voters,” radio personality Tara Servatius said.

