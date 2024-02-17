Biden Admin Removes 2 Top Border Officials amid Mysterious ‘Misconduct’ Claims

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that the Biden administration fired two border patrol officials for an unverifiable “misconduct violation.”

One of them was second-in-command of the U.S. Border Patrol, Acting Deputy Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol Joel Martinez, a 31-year Border Patrol veteran, according to the administration’s statement that was released on Feb. 15, 2024.

“We do not tolerate misconduct within our ranks. When we discover any alleged or potential misconduct, we immediately refer it for investigation and cooperate fully with any criminal or administrative investigations. This is the case whether the alleged misconduct occurs on or off duty. Federal privacy laws prohibit discussion of individual cases,” the administration said.

Martinez, who has held multiple leadership positions within the U.S. Border Patrol, was not under arrest, according to the Daily Wire.

The second person who was fired under the same excuse just days before Martinez was U.S. Border Patrol Academy Chief Ryan Landrum.

While the Biden administration fires border patrol officials, millions of illegal aliens invade the country, overwhelming border states and cities across the United States, the news source said.

Only 18% of Americans believe that the federal government is doing a good job handling the border, while 80% of Americans believe that the government is doing a bad job, according to a new poll that was released this week by Pew Research Center.

Earlier this month, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said that the agency was stretched so thin due to the scale of the illegals invading the United States.

“… what possible reason would you have for wanting to evade capture and put yourself in danger to cross through the desert or be in a stash house or lock yourself in the back of a tractor-trailer? Could it be that those are the folks that probably have criminal intent, that have bad intent, that represent a possible threat to the people of this country? That’s the kind of thing that keeps us up at night,” he said.