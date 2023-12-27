Biden Breaks Records w/ Largest Caravan and Highest Border Encounters in 2023

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) As President Joe Biden prepares for a New Year’s Eve escapade in St. Croix, he concludes the year achieving two illegal immigration milestones: the largest caravan of U.S.-bound foreigners and the highest number of border encounters in December.

In December, the Biden administration is on track to break the record for the most encounters with illegal aliens in a single month. As of Dec. 26, CBP reported encountering over 250,000 individuals crossing the border illegally, likely surpassing September’s record of 269,735.

#BREAKING CBP sources confirm migrant encounters have surpassed 250k for the month of December—On pace to break the previous record set in September of 269,735. The majority, 66k+ have entered through Arizona’s Tucson sector (Lukeville) this month—While 60k+ entered through… pic.twitter.com/0lDpvPy3PN — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 26, 2023

Citing CBP sources, NewsNation border reporter Ali Bradley shared the stunning border encounter feat on Twitter. Bradley revealed that the majority of illegal aliens, 66,000 of them, entered through the Lukeville Port of Entry in Texas, while another 60,000 entered via the Eagle Pass Port of Entry in Texas.

Notably, both Arizona (led by a Democrat) and Texas (led by a Republican) have implemented strict immigration policies and have slammed the Biden administration’s lack of decisive immigration actions.

On Dec. 15, Gov. Katie Hobbs, D-Ariz., deployed the state’s National Guard in response to the surge in illegal entries. Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, signed legislation empowering state law enforcement to arrest individuals crossing the border unlawfully

Adding to Biden’s feast, a Christmas Eve caravan of 10,000 individuals heading to the U.S. is expected to grow to a whopping 15,000, making it the largest group of illegal aliens in 2023. The caravan started with 5,000 individuals on Dec. 23.

Your new neighbors are on the way. This caravan is heading for the U.S. border: pic.twitter.com/CfA4x6NRYm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 25, 2023

The leader of this caravan, Luis Rey Garcia Villagran, told the Daily Caller in 2022 that he has assisted around 40,000 illegal aliens in flooding the U.S. through multiple caravans. He invoked his Christian faith as his main driver behind leading the caravans.

“We are Evangelical Christians,” he claimed at the time. “We try to help people least protected, especially women and child migrants. Simply, we apply what is in the law.

Notably, Villagran reportedly received a 40-year sentence in a Mexican prison for kidnapping and conspiracy in 1997. However, he countered with claims that the case was marred by “falsified evidence” and “falsified signatures of public ministries.”

While some among the so-called refugee seekers obtained work permits in Mexico, their ultimate goal remains the U.S., echoing a similar caravan that gained headlines in June 2022.

The immigration reports come less than two days after the White House announced that Biden is heading to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a tropical getaway to celebrate New Year’s Eve.